ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Debates, video conferences, telephone calls, mailers and political signs are all designed to help us decide how to vote next Tuesday, or actually whose names to mark on our ballots. If absentee ballots are any sign, turnout will be high.
At the top of the ticket, the race between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joseph Biden, has split the country and while the polls give Biden a lead, it is expected to be close.
On the underside of the ticket is Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. There is also the Libertarian ticket of Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen.
Running for a third consecutive term, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is challenged by Republican Corky Messner and Libertarian Justin O’Donnell.
U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster faces a rematch of the 2018 race with Republican Steve Negron looking to unseat her. Libertarian Andrew Olding is also running.
Gov. Chris Sununu is running for re-election and faces a challenge from Democrat state Sen. Dan Feltes and Libertarian Darryl Perry.
This is the fifth time Democrat Mike Cryans and Republican Joseph Kenney have run against each other for the Executive Council seat. Cryans is currently the incumbent but Kenney is hoping to regain the seat.
Two state representatives are hoping to move up to the District 1 state senate seat. Republican Erin Hennessey defeated incumbent David Starr in the primary and is now locked in battle with Democrat Susan Ford for the seat.
There is a contest for the Coos Register of Deeds position with incumbent Leon Rideout facing a challenge from Kathleen Kelley.
The rest of the county elected positions are uncontested, with Sheriff Brian Valerino, County Treasurer Suzanne Collins, County Attorney John McCormick, Register of Probate Terri Peterson and District 1 County Commissioner Paul Grenier all running unopposed. Roy Gorman is running unopposed for the District 3 County Commissioner race.
In local representative races:
Coos District 1 (Errol, Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Diville, Millesfield, Pittsburg, Stewartstown, Stratford, Wentworth’s Location): There are four candidates running for two seats. Democrats Bob Baker and Bernice Christianson and Republicans Donald Dostie and Dennis Thompson.
Coos District 2 (Dummer, Milan, Stark, Northumberland) Republican Arnold Davis and Democrat Christopher Roberge are competing for a single seat.
Coos District 3 (Berlin): There are six candidates running for three seats: Republicans Mark Evans, Stuart Light, and Robert Theberge and Democrats Eamon Kelley and incumbents Larry Laflamme and Henry Noel.
Coos District 5 (Randolph, Jefferson, Whitefield, Carroll): Democrat Edith Tucker is seeking re-election and is opposed by Republican John Geer.
Coos District 6 (Gorham, Shelburne): Democrat William Hatch is running unopposed for another term.
Coos District 7 (Dummer, Milan, Randolph, Jefferson, Carroll, Dalton, Northumberland, Whitefield, Lancaster, Stark): Republican Troy Merner is running for re-election with a challenge from Democrat Gregor Stocks.
Below is a list of polling places and times for local communities. Time to get out and vote.
BERLIN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Precinct 1 — The Berlin Recreation Center, First Avenue entrance.
Precinct 2 and 3 — St. Anne Hall, 304 School Street entrance.
Precinct 4 — Community Bible Church, 593 Sullivan Street entrance.
DUMMER — Polls open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Dummer town hall.
ERROL — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Errol town hall.
GORHAM — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Gorham town hall.
MILAN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Milan town hall.
RANDOLPH — Polls open from 11 a.m-7 p.m. at Randolph town hall.
I read through the list of districts and noticed that Coös County District 4 race is not mentioned. Can you add that in for us please?
