CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he will not attend President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday night in Portsmouth but will greet him wearing a face mask.
The state does not have a requirement to wear masks in public nor a ban on public gatherings, Sununu said, but urged the thousands expected to attend the Trump rally at the former Pease Air Force Base to wear masks.
Sununu spoke at his regular Tuesday press conference with national media asking questions as well.
He was also greeted by about a dozen protesters who lined the entrance to the state emergency operations complex holding signs that read, “Trump Pedals Racism, Sununu Stays Silent,” “Sununu, Stop Trump Superspreader” and “Where’s Your Mask, Governor Sununu?”
Sununu said the president wouldn’t have to self-attest to quarantining for 14 days as his order states because that is only for people who are going to stay in New Hampshire, not people coming in for just the day.
Last Thursday, Sununu relaxed the 14-day quarantine requirement but left it in place for people outside of New England.
Much of the country is going through another surge of the outbreak of the deadly, highly transmissible virus COVID-19, with 35 states seeing increases in positive cases at an average of 50,000 a day. But New Hampshire is the exception.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, and Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is in a relatively good spot with 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, three new hospitalizations and two deaths, both residents of long-term care facilities.
Shibinette said the state has only 25 people in the hospital, the lowest hospitalization rate since March.
“We need everyone to take appropriate cautions for not going in the opposite direction,” Chan said.
Over 130,000 people in the United States have died from the virus so far and close to 400 have died in New Hampshire. But the Republican governor said he understood why the president is coming and would not stop him, even in a pandemic.
“We’re a swing state. This is a campaign,” Sununu said. “This is a state to be won … my guess.”
He said people over 65 should stay home — though not singling out the 74-year-old nation’s leader — and said those who do go should wear face coverings.
Sununu said any governor should always be there to greet the sitting president. But “I’m not going to put myself in a crowd of thousands of people,” Sununu said. “I try to be extra cautious.”
On other topics, Sununu said New Hampshire keeps seeing very good progress with people returning to the workforce. He noted New Hampshire saw 4,800 new claims last week, which is an 11 percent decline compared to a national average of 1 percent.
“There are a lot of jobs out there frankly, for people to take advantage of,” Sununu said.
Vermont recently allowed customers of grocery stores to return to bringing their cloth or reusable grocery bags into the stores, but Sununu said he is not ready to lift that ban in New Hampshire yet, citing the fragile nature of the national situation.
A task force has been looking at reopening schools, and Sununu said he spent much of the weekend looking at the resulting “robust document,” which he did not detail.
It is on to Dr. Chan’s desk and he predicted an announcement of what school will look like in the fall either by the end of this week or next week.
He said the task force focused on what is practical and manageable.
