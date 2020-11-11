RANDOLPH — Fish and Game Conservation Officers assisted a stranded Massachusetts hiker on Tuesday after her way was blocked by snow and ice.
Heidi Johnson, 38, of Marlborough, Mass., called 911 for help at about 4:50 p.m., and Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a lost hiker off of the Ice Gulch Trail in Randolph.
GPS coordinates placed the hiker in the Ice Gulch itself alongside the headwaters of Moose River.
Efforts to contact Johnson to try and talk her back onto the trail failed as the cell phone coverage was spotty and her cell phone battery was nearly dead.
With no other information to go on, conservation officers responded to the trailhead and started hiking in at about 6:30 p.m.
At 8 p.m., a conservation officer made contact with Johnson, who was still on the trail, but due to the snow and ice conditions, and the steepness of the trail, was unable to safely continue on by herself.
The conservation officer, was able to assist Johnson back down off the steep, slippery section, then guide her back down the trail to a staging area where a Fish & Game canine and additional officer were waiting.
Once clear of the steep, slippery section of Ice Gulch, Johnson and the conservation officers were able to easily hike down the rest of the trail arriving to the vehicles at about 10:45 p.m.
Although the temperatures have been mild the last several days, conditions at the higher terrains and sheltered ravines, such as Ice Gulch, still possess ice and snow.
Hikers who plan to continue hiking are reminded to plan for winter conditions by having the proper equipment and training to be able to safely complete their hike and need to pay attention to the weather and summit conditions and alter plans if conditions are not ideal.
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For more information on safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
