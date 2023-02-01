Rev. Mitch Couture (left) and Bishop Peter Libasci are seen during the ceremony at St. Anne Church in Berlin installing the Very Rev. Kyle Staton as dean of the White Mountain Deanery. (EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
Rev. Mitch Couture (left) and Bishop Peter Libasci are seen during the ceremony at St. Anne Church in Berlin installing the Very Rev. Kyle Staton as dean of the White Mountain Deanery. (EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
Altar servers and priests participate in the procession inside St. Anne Church during the Very Rev. Kyle Stanton's appointment as Dean of the White Mountain Deanery. (EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
The Very Rev. Kyle Stanton speaks during his installation as Dean of the White Mountain Deanery Jan. 30 at St. Anne Church. (EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
The Very Rev. Kyle Stanton speaks to parishioners inside St. Anne Church. (EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
Bishop Peter Libasci holds up the signed agreements to oversee the White Mountain Deanery during the Jan. 30 installation of the Most Rev. Kyle Stanton as dean. (EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
BERLIN — In a Monday afternoon ceremony led by the Most Rev. Peter Libasci, bishop of Manchester, the Very Rev. Kyle Stanton was formally installed as Dean of the White Mountain Deanery.
Stanton, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish which serves Berlin and Gorham, took on his additional duties Jan. 11.
From the front of the historic St. Anne Church on Pleasant Street to the last pew in the rear, parishioners observed the 4 p.m. ceremony.
Libasci spoke of the role of a pastor and of Stanton’s role. The bishop’s remarks drew occasional laughter from the attendees, including Stanton’s mother and father, Patricia and Brian Stanton, who sat in the third row of the center pews. They drove up to Berlin from Windham, three hours south.
“As your pastor, he has been in touch with me to fix that and to fix this,” said Libasci.
“In the North Country, it is important to us to have someone here,” Libasci said. “Father Kyle, he will be the one to coordinate the pastors in the whole North Country.”
Later during the Mass, Stanton spoke to the audience.
“My parents taught me many things,” he said, including “to work hard and with it, to love the Church.”
“Thank you, Mom and Dad, and I pray for all the other parents to instill that,” he said.
He thanked the choir, too, for their participation.
Brian Stanton described the day and his son’s installation as “joyful,” and after the ceremony, noted the strength and cohesiveness of the Berlin parish community.
Parishes and missions representing the White Mountain Deanery include Berlin: Good Shepherd; Colebrook: North American Martyrs and St. Pius the Tenth Mission (Errol); Gorham: Holy Family; Groveton: St. Marguerite d’Youville; Lancaster: Gate of Heaven Parish and St. Agnes Mission (Jefferson) and St. Patrick Mission (Twin Mountain), and Our Lady of the Mountains Shrine (Bretton Woods); Lincoln: St. Joseph; Lisbon: St. Catherine of Siena; Littleton: St. Rose of Lima and Our Lady of the Snows Mission (Franconia); North Conway: Our Lady of the Mountains; Woodsville: St. Joseph.
