ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Local health officials say there is widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in the Androscoggin Valley.
Updated state figures released Tuesday show 54 active cases in Berlin and 19 in Gorham.
The federal Centers for Disease Control rates Coos County as "high" for community transmission and recommends that people here wear masks in indoor public settings.
“This is a worsening condition in our community,” said Androscoggin Valley Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Brian O’Hearn.
“The Delta variant has the potential to devastate our community,” he said, urging residents to get vaccinated.
The officials also report that the Pfizer booster vaccine is available locally.
Gorham Middle High School and both Berlin schools are in the “red” zone with masks required for students and staff because of high COVID-19 numbers in those schools.
Current mask protocols used by both school districts are based on a color-coded chart, with red the most serious zone, requiring all to wear masks.
SAU 3 Superintendent of Schools Julie King said Berlin Elementary School has four staff members who have tested positive for COVID and three positive students. Berlin Middle High School has 18 students who have tested positive and no positive staff members. Mask are required for all.
SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler said there are seven students and five staff members who have tested positive at the Gorham Middle High School. The school is in the red zone with masks required.
He said there are no positive cases at the Ed Fenn Elementary School or at Errol Village School as well as one positive case at the Milan Village School. Those schools are in the “yellow” zone, with masks required entering and exiting the building and where 3 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Otherwise marks are recommended for students but not required.
O’Hearn said many of the new cases the hospital is seeing are not as readily traceable as in previous outbreaks, and he reports people who get COVID are getting sicker than before.
“Thirty percent of our rapid (tests) are now positive, which is a significant increase and cause for concern. We are giving monoclonal antibodies to at-risk individuals with COVID — some are very ill and most are unvaccinated. The hospital has one to three COVID positive inpatients routinely now. We have seen entire families contract COVID,” he said.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, agreed with O’Hearn that there is fairly board community transmission taking place. His agency has had to deal with a ransomware attack that shut down its clinics for several days in the middle of the current outbreak but his operation is fully up and running now.
Lynne Beede, administrator of Coos County Nursing Home, said the nursing home had four positive cases among staff 12 days ago and as a result has gone through two rounds of testing of residents and staff with no additional positive cases. The nursing home will test again this Thursday.
Beede said an in-house vaccination clinic through a local pharmacy has been scheduled on Oct. 11 for all qualifying staff and residents.
Coos County lags behind the state in percentage of people vaccinated. The CDC reports 55.4 percent of Coos County residents are fully vaccinated and 62.2 percent have had at least one shot. Statewide, 61.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 69 percent have received at least one shot.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at Coos County Family Health Services and at various pharmacies including Walgreen and Walmart. People can sign up at vaccines.gov.
Gordon said CCFHS is providing third doses of the Pfizer vaccination to those that qualify. While commonly referred to as a booster shot, it is really a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To receive it, people must be 65 or older or have an underlying medical condition that puts them at risk. This shot is only available to those who had the Pfizer shot — boosters for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still under development.
O’Hearn said AVH is providing the Pfizer booster vaccines to its staff this week.
“There is high demand to receive the third vaccine as we know lives depend upon it. We have 120 employees who received the initial doses of Pfizer and there is a sense of urgency to vaccinate our staff as quickly as possible,” he said.
The Pfizer third shot is also available at both Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
