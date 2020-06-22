By Paul Robitaille
GORHAM — About 50 people attended a “Black Lives Matter” protest on the Gorham town common Saturday night.
The rally was organized by Kai Parlett of Randolph and Amira Robertson of Milan, both recent high school graduates.
The pair said they organized the protest because, “We did not see much happening locally” regarding the issue.
The women said they organized the event via Facebook and a few flyers in stores.
They then applied and received a permit from the town office to have their event in the common.
The protestors lined up at the eastern junction of Routes 2 and 16 and waved their signs at passing traffic.
“There are lots of opinions out there, there is no question that all lives matter but that the recent events regarding George Floyd and others should be addressed,” said Parlett, who said she felt that this was an issue that should be talked about locally.
Parlett addressed the crowd. “Our voices don’t need to be heard right now but I think these do,” she said and then went on to play a recording of poems and essays by Black authors such as Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Anderson and others.
Jeremiah Morris of Berlin, pastor of the “River of Life church in Stewartstown, followed with an impromptu speech.
“Love means listening. We have to send a message to make others listen to us. Love is what we must have to begin with. Love is what it will take to heal,” Morris advised.
