ANDROSCOGIN VALLEY — “Shop and Dine Locally” is the message from Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney, as the holiday shopping season kicks off Friday. She might have added now more than ever it is important to support local businesses, retail stories and eateries.
There is no question that COVID-19 has negatively impacted many businesses, especially in the retail and dining sectors that have endured shutdowns, restrictions and reduced capacity.
This year, the annual Parade of Lights has been cancelled along with the downtown Saturday events.
For 28 years, the Parade of Lights has kicked off the local holiday shopping season, winding its way through the Berlin downtown. Santa will have to find a different way this year to determine who is naughty or nice. Kinney said the plan is to resume the parade next year when it is safe for large crowds to gather. While there is no parade to hail in the holiday season, she said urged people to look locally this weekend as the shopping season gets underway.
Kinney reminded residents that the business community over the years has repeatedly supported a host of community and school activities with donations of money, goods and services. They pay property taxes and provide jobs to local residents.
Now, she said, the community needs to take care of those businesses by finding ways to shop and eat locally to ensure their survival.
“If we want our stores to stay here, we have to shop at them,” Kinney said.
Besides offering a variety of quality items for sale, Kinney said local merchants provide customer service that shoppers cannot get online or at big box retailers. For instance, she said some local merchants will provide curbside service to customers who order over the phone. Some have online ordering.
If you’re not sure what to buy or are worried about shopping in public places because of a pre-existing condition, Kinney recommends purchasing a chamber gift certificate.
The certificates are redeemable at over 60 member businesses and she notes they are the perfect “one size fits all” gift. Kinney said the certificates can be purchased online, by calling the chamber at (603) 752-6060 with a credit card, by mailing a check to the chamber or by stopping by the chamber office at 961 Main Street in Berlin (call ahead).
Most restaurants are offering at least take out service and many have indoor dining. The region offers a host of food choices from Italian and Mexican food to full course restaurant dining as well as pizza and barbeque. Take-out is a good option for holiday needs as many discovered as they took advantage for this year’s turkey day.
Rep. Edith Tucker of Randolph made a reservation for take-out Thanksgiving dinners from the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne and planned to mark the holiday with a few family and friends and an outdoor fire at her home in Randolph.
Jessica Dufour in Errol said her family deliberately decided on a different way to celebrate this year in light of COVID-19.
“Instead of a big family gathering, we're staying home and buying pre-made dinners from an owner-operator local small restaurant. Saves us the job of cooking a giant meal for three people (plus no dishes to wash) and we get to help a local small business feed their own family and pay their bills,” she wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.