Shelburne Riverlands project receives first major grant

By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
SHELBURNE — The Shelburne Riverlands Project of the Mahoosuc Land Trust has received its first major grant: $200,000 from the Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund, a donor-advised fund administered by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The Shelburne Riverlands project seeks to permanently protect a series of 22 islands and a dozen mainland parcels along an 8.7-mile stretch of the Androscoggin River, from Gorham to Gilead, Maine. The non-profit land trust, that works in western Maine and northern New Hampshire out of Bethel, Maine, seeks to raise approximately $1 million to protect a total of 853 acres, all in Shelburne.
This heavily forested section along the river — now owned by Bayroot LLC, a timber investment management organization managed by Wagner Timber Management of Lyme — is now enjoyed by canoeists, kayakers, paddleboarders and anglers.
The project includes silver maple floodplain forests that are braided with oxbow and flood-channel wetlands, interspersed with grasslands, along 18 miles of river frontage. It also includes rich natural communities that host wildlife species of conservation concern, especially at its western end near the Gorham town line.
Once the project is fully funded, the Riverlands will be owned by the Mahoosuc Land Trust, providing public access and new hiking trail opportunities designed to connect to existing trails, most maintained by the Shelburne Trails Club.
The Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund was established in 2018 by anonymous donors to support conservation projects in the Randolph area, including all of Coos County and neighboring communities in New Hampshire and Maine. It not only prioritizes projects that guarantee public access for traditional recreational uses but its donors specified that they place equal importance on the stewardship decisions take place at a local level.
In the case of the Shelburne project, according to project activist Ginger Lawson, these lands will be managed in close coordination with the people and residents of the town of Shelburne.
The Riverlands project, which was announced in June, has already received $59,000 in direct donations from individuals, she said. Additional contributions can be sent directly to the Mahoosuc Land Trust, which maintains a website at Info@mahoosuc.org.
Founded in 1989, MLT is a nationally accredited land trust that already has protected 8,600 acres of land, including First Mountain and Crow Mountain.
Earlier this year, the Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund provided a $225,000 grant that allowed the Randolph Community Forest to acquire a 204-acre tract from the Gorham Town Forest located outside the watershed that Gorham uses for its drinking water.
This transaction not only funded the final dollars needed to add some 2,000 acres to the Gorham Town Forest, but also transferred this acreage to the 10,000-plus acres already in the Randolph Community Forest, located in both Randolph and Jefferson.
