WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) was sworn in for her third term in the United States Senate Sunday afternoon.
Shaheen made history in 2008 when she became the first woman in New Hampshire to be elected to the Senate and the first woman in U.S. history to have been elected both a governor and a U.S.Senator. Shaheen was also the first woman to be elected governor of New Hampshire. She is a member of the Senate committees on Armed Services, Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the Select Committee on Ethics.
“This seat doesn’t belong to me — it belongs to New Hampshire and I’m grateful and humbled that Granite Staters again chose me to be a voice for them in Washington,” said Shaheen. “There are so many issues facing our state, nation and world, which demand good-faith efforts from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to confront these concerns head on. The most pressing of these issues is the COVID-19 crisis, which has taken more than 350,000 American lives and devastated our economy. It is the greatest challenge of our lifetime. Families don’t care about party politics — they care about putting food on the table, keeping a roof over their heads and ensuring their loved ones are safe and healthy. Today, and every day, I will show up for New Hampshire families and will work with any member of any party if it means delivering for Granite Staters. The consequences of partisan bickering at a time like this are too great.”
Shaheen said Congress this week will vote to certify the November election results. She said she will join the majority of the Senate and House in “repudiating the shameful actions of a few who refuse to accept the legitimate results of the 2020 election.”
Shaheen said the votes were counted and recounted and there is absolute certainty that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United State.
“It is past time that we put the vitriolic party politics that have darkened our discourse for four years behind us and move forward together," Shaheen said. "There are so many opportunities ahead of us to improve the lives of Americans if we work together. I believe we can find common ground to help our small businesses, improve services for veterans, invest in our transportation and infrastructure networks, lower heath care costs, create good-paying jobs, protect our environment, confront the evolving national security threats facing our country and so much more. There is a lot of work to do and no time to waste. It is time that Congress gets back to the business of the American people.”
