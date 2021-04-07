ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Seventeen people have been arrested on drug charges over the last four months as part of a cooperative law enforcement effort between Berlin and Gorham police, the Coos County Sheriff’s Department and the northern unit of the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
In a release issued Wednesday, Berlin Police said the agencies have been extremely actively working to stem the illicit drug problem in Coos County.
“The sale and abuse of illegal drugs is a burden on local resources and community members. The departments involved understand this and have been working together to reduce the effects on the local area. Investigators and officers have been proactive in their efforts to minimize the damage illegal drugs are causing to the population of Coos County,” the release said.
Arrested were:
• Julie Delisle, 52, of 5 Wilfred St., Gorham on Dec. 3, 2020, charged with possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Matthew Aldridge, 30, of 956 Old Concord Road, Henniker on Jan. 3, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Joseph Desmarais, 34, of 179 Willow St., Berlin on Feb. 1, for possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
• Alyssa Macleod, 30, of 179 Willow St., Berlin was on Feb. 1, for possession of a controlled drug — felony level and transporting a controlled drug in a motor vehicle.
• Cory Dickinson, 31, of 40 Spring St., Berlin was on March 4, on a capias warrant out of Coos County Superior Court. The underlying charge being the sale of a controlled drug/death resulting.
• Aaron Brown, 45, of 122 Sessions St., Berlin on: March 7, for possession with intent to distribute and March 10 for possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Jillian Parades, 38, of 799 Second Ave., Berlin on March 9, on an arrest warrant by the northern unit of the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force for sale of a controlled drug.
• Kate Brann, age 44, of 122 Sessions St., Berlin, on March 1, for possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
•Travis Hood, 27, of 380 Forbush Ave., Berlin by the N.H. State Police on March 12 during a traffic stop on a Berlin Police Department second degree assault warrant on a traffic stop. Hood was later charged with three counts of sale of a controlled drug. Due to the initial arrest, Hood was found to be in possession of approximately 900 grams of suspected fentanyl. It is believed by Investigators that the suspected fentanyl was being transported to the Berlin area for redistribution.
• Jasmine Lund, 22, 2781 Daniels Farm Road, Waterford, Vt., on March 11, for driving after revocation/suspension and transporting a controlled Drug within a motor vehicle — misdemeanor level.
• Charles Mank, 29, of 37 Second St., Berlin, on March 12, on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Bruce Landry, 56, of 133 Clark St., Berlin on March 15, for possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Justin Elsea, 26, of 28 Spring St., Berlin on March 16, for two counts of possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Victor Rich, 40, of 5 Birch St., Berlin, on March 20, for possession of a controlled drug with Intent to distribute.
• Lori Smith, 49, of 185 Park St., Berlin was arrested on April 1, for possession of a controlled drug and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
• Devin Smith, 26, of 185 Park St., Berlin on April 1, for possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
• Shelby Shea, 24, of 185 Park St., Berlin on April 1, for possession of a controlled drug — felony level.
Berlin police said they are continuing to work with the other agencies and additional arrests are expected. It asks the public to report suspicious behavior by calling its dedicated tip line at (603) 752-3131 and dialing 2 at the prompt.
