GORHAM — The selectmen voted 3-0 to approve their first set of short-term rental regulations on Monday, Jan. 24, following a public hearing, held both in-person and on Zoom.
Property owners known to rent their single-family houses out for fewer than 30 days at a time were notified by letter.
The regulations include requirements of permits to operate a short-term rental, inspections for smoke detectors and other safety features, parking rules and limits on the number of people able to stay at properties. The full regulations are posted at gorhamnh.org.
“The regulations adopted are fairly easy to amend,” unlike some enacted down-country, said chairman Mike Waddell.
However, the town zoning ordinance passed at the 2021 town meeting, allows property owners to rent out the houses as STRs for only 120 days each year, Waddell said.
The total number of days in increments of up to 30 days could be increased or reduced by action at a future town meeting, he said.
It’s too late for any change to be made at the 2022 March town meeting.
The selectmen voted to impose a $35 annual permit fee, which, at least in its first year, would include an annual life-safety inspection by the Fire/EMS Chief Phil Cloutier and/or Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza.
STR operators can appoint a designee to unlock their property and to be on hand during an inspection, which could take up to two hours.
The presence of a firepit will be noted on the inspection report. The Gorham Fire Department will also require all STR tenants who plan to use a fire pit to apply for a specific permit, giving it an opportunity to educate visitors, some of whom may be unfamiliar with fire safety measures.
One STR property owner said he had removed the fire pit on his property after an STR tenant lighted up a bonfire that was potentially dangerous in a residential neighborhood.
This landlord said he already provides his STR tenants with rules he developed himself.
The board voted to establish Tuesday, March 1, as the date regulations will go into effect; and Friday, April 1, when enforcement will start.
Planning Board chairman Paul Robitaille said he was dismayed that some landlords are feeling “picked on” by the ordinance restrictions that only allow 120 days of STR use.
“We spent many weeks and hours as we worked to strike a happy medium so that local residents would feel safe and as though the town still belongs to them,” he said.
The regulations give the town the authority to enforce the regulations, but the selectmen hope that now rules are in place, compliance will be the norm.
Both the regulations and the permit application are on the town’s website and available at town hall.
The selectmen also held three consecutive public hearings on a proposed application to the Community Development Finance Authority for up to $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant housing funds, which would directly benefit a majority of low- and moderate-income households.
Of these funds, $25,000 would be retained to cover administrative costs and up to $375,000 sub-granted to Lenny and Carol LaCroix toward the renovation of 88 Main Street (formerly Welsh’s Restaurant) into three units of primarily affordable housing.
The selectmen voted to approve this application as well as an updated Housing and Community Development and Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan.
Waddell read aloud a mandated script.
The specifics of the LaCroix’s plan for the building next to Gorham Hardware have been presented to the planning board, but no action was taken.
Town Manager Denise Vallee reported that JC Investors, owners of the former Shaw’s supermarket building on Route 16, had reached a settlement with the town through mediation that reduced the property’s valuation by a half-million dollars: from $2.5 million to $2 million. The board voted to accept the settlement as presented.
The board also voted to hire attorney Christopher Boldt of DTE Lawyers to represent the town in the McDonald’s tax valuation appeal.
In other action, Waddell reported on his meeting with senior structural engineer Jason Ross of HEB Engineers of North Conway on the cost of making drawings and recommendations on temporary repairs, designed to stabilize the DPW storage shed.
That approach would give the town time to decide which pieces of DPW equipment, plus parts, need to be under cover and how large a heated workshop is needed.
A plan can then be made to replace the current subpar building, some of which was flattened in a fall storm, with one appropriately sized.
In its current state of disrepair, the building could pose a hazard to DPW workers.
HEB quoted a $4,500 cost to render engineer-stamped drawings.
Waddell said that it would be costly to rent storage trailers if the town does not at least temporarily brace and repair the storage shed.
Apparently, no rebar was placed in the cement knee walls when it was constructed.
Selectman Adam White said he was worried about spending too much money on a temporary fix.
The board agreed to get a cost estimate from Ross, with the understanding that if it was too high, then the town would pay HEB for any ancillary costs but not undertake the project.
Vallee listed three price packages, all of which include trade-in value, that DPW director Austin “Buddy” Holmes sent her to present to the board to allow Public Works to buy a new backhoe, replacing a six-year-old one described as “undersized.”
Although Holmes was too sick to be on hand, he’ll discuss department needs and his own recommendation at the Monday, Feb. 14, board meeting.
Vallee also reported she had written a letter to the Senate Ways and Means Committee in support of SB 343, sponsored by District 1 Sen. Erin Hennessey of Littleton.
The bill would establish a committee to study the formula for distribution of room occupancy tax revenues because basing it primarily on population does not seem fair to North Country towns.
Both the board and Vallee discussed the issue with the senator both times she came to selectmen’s meetings.
The Public Budget Hearing is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at town hall.
On Jan. 25, the committee voted to accept the selectmen’s budget as presented.
