BERLIN — The games will go on this winter for Berlin athletes but protections put in place because of COVID-19 will make it a season like no other.
There will be no fans at games cheering for the home team and athletes will wear masks. But the joy of competition will remain and family and friends will get to watch at least the home games live on NSN Sports Network.
At a recent meeting, the Berlin school board approved the winter athletics plan outlined by Berlin Athletic Director Craig Melanson and Assistant Director Paul Peare.
The board also decided schools will open in remote after the Christmas holiday and remain in remote for one week with provisions made for elementary students whose parents work outside the home.
Melanson said North Country superintendents and athletic directors met and decided on common requirements for all schools to follow for winter sports. Strict procedures have been put in place to protect the athletes and staff from contracting COVID-19 and spreading it throughout their families and communities.
The schools agreed to compete regionally instead of by division to limit exposure to the virus. Melanson said 95 percent of Berlin’s high school basketball games will be played within the North Country.
Ice hockey and unified basketball will have to travel further south because there are not enough teams in the North County competing in those sports. Girls hockey will compete statewide because of the limited number of teams while boys ice hockey will play in the Lakes Region cohort.
For all games, all students will be screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the gym or arena. There will be assigned seating on buses traveling to away games.
If a school goes into full remote learning because of an outbreak in the community or at the school, there will be no practices and games allowed for the school’s teams.
For basketball players, athletes for both varsity and junior varsity girls and boys teams come properly attired in either their practice gear or in game uniform. They will bring their equipment with them and leave with it. The lockers rooms will be closed except for use of the bathrooms.
Melanson said the school has purchased electric whistles for referees and will provide masks for all students. When not playing, players will be properly spaced apart on the bench.
They are asked to bring their own water bottles and to not share bottles.
No mouth guards are required because of the masks.
The director said the school has purchased extra basketballs so they can pull the balls out during breaks in play and the coach or manager will disinfect them throughout the game.
The spirit team will be allowed to cheer from the sidelines but will not perform stunts.
The rules are a little different for the Berlin-Gorham cooperative boys and girls ice hockey teams because of the large amount of equipment required for players. Melanson said athletes will be allowed to leave some equipment — hockey sticks, pants, skates, shin and shoulder pads in a designated locker room.
The athletes must still come partly dressed and Melanson said no equipment can be left that touches the skin. Two locker rooms will be designated for the boys teams and two for the girls. There will be assigned seating in the locker rooms and players will use the facilities in small groups to put on their gear and cannot enter them between periods. The locker rooms will be sprayed with a disinfectant after every game and floors washed.
Melanson said Berlin teams will start skills and drills next Monday, Dec. 7, and practices will start a week later. Games get underway Jan. 11 and the season will run until the last week in February. Playoffs will be held in March.
Superintendent Julie King suggested that after the Christmas break the school system go remote for one week. While she had been thinking about going remote for two weeks to allow staff and students who traveled over the holidays to quarantine. But King said new guidelines allow people who travel to get tested on day seven after their return and go back to work if the result is negative.
She said it takes 24 to 48 hours to get test results, meaning the entire process takes about 10 days. School reopens Jan. 4 in remote and would go back to the hybrid model on Jan. 11, so someone returning the weekend before opening would have time to be tested.
King said she understands that going remote for a week causes problems for parents who have to work and don’t have available child care. She proposed finding space in one of the buildings for elementary kids of families in that situation to learn remotely in a supervised setting.
The board approved the Christmas break re-entry plan with the supervised accommodation 4-1, with board member Matt Buteau voting against it.
