BERLIN — Budget discussions for the city’s fiscal year 2024 are underway and first up Monday night was the Board of Education.
School Superintendent Julie King referred to the level-services budget that City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. introduced to the City Council at its March 16 meeting. The school budget for FY24, King said, is a level-service budget.
“It’s not adding new services — it’s being able to keep the services we have,” she said.
There are some new positions in the budget such as a request for a social worker. The social worker would become a staff position; this person has worked as a grant-funded position for the past two years and the grant has run out.
Ideally, the school district would like to have two social workers, and this may not be financially possible at this time, the superintendent said.
A social worker connects families and students to services that can help them function as well as possible, King explained. This can range from having food at home to other needs.
The goal is so students “can have what they need to be able to come in and learn,” she said.
The school department’s requested general fund budget for 2023-2024 is $22.7 million, about a 4 percent increase over last year. City councilors will determine what the final amount will be. The Board of Education will meet again with the City Council about its budget on Monday, April 24.
At an earlier Berlin School Committee meeting, discussion of retaining staff, including maintenance workers, took on new meaning. King referred to that discussion Monday night.
“We have an aging faculty,” King said.
A master electrician is no longer on staff and this work is now contracted out, which can cost time and more money.
A part-time bus driver/mechanic will need to be added.
Some current school district employees are learning new skills, by their own volition, that will prepare them to continue to work for the district. A tech integrator position is no longer needed since the faculty gained additional computer skills because of the pandemic, the superintendent said.
Such is the case with one employee, whom King did not publicly name, who has taken on a lot of technology abilities and duties. This woman also is taking classes en route to become financially certified as the next business administrator to fill a pending vacancy.
“This is overall a savings even though we’re adding a position,” said King.
Specialists, behavioral needs
Contracting of services to meet special education needs continues and a change in occupational therapy duties is on the horizon. The school board approved last week the future hiring of two occupational therapists instead of relying on a contracted position. This will save $150,000, King said.
The time is now to hire a second assistant principal at the elementary school level, the superintendent said. There is a principal and an assistant principal currently at Berlin Elementary School.
“With the behaviors we’re seeing in the students we feel there is a need for a second assistant principal,” said King.
In separate questions, City Councilors Peter Morency and Mark Eastman asked about school safety grants and social service agencies’ work on behalf of students, respectively.
Energy and utility costs are another factor in the school budget, as is health insurance. Savings have been realized on health insurance with some employees opting for waivers. A facilities study may occur in the future; the elementary school is over 100 years old and the Berlin Middle High School a bit over 50 years old. Boiler replacement, asbestos in flooring that may need to be addressed — all figured into the night’s discussion.
Councilor Robert Theberge asked King if the school committee has banned any books or if it bans books. Theberge said a person he ran into at Walmart asked about book banning. Theberge followed through on the question.
“No,” she said.
The question itself seemed to stun those sitting in the meeting room, including King.
He then asked about the presence of a school resource officer in the city’s schools. A year ago, there were reports of bullying of students by other students in the younger grades.
A School Resource Officer (SRO) hiring is in the works. The last SRO retired two years ago. The officer in training to fill this role is out on medical leave and when he or she returns, will be the next officer assigned to the schools, King said. Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau, after the meeting said in an email that there is not yet a date for the officer’s return.
“We are hoping before the end of this school year,” Buteau said.
Mayor Paul Grenier thanked King and the school staff for their work on behalf of the city’s children.
Meanwhile, department budget discussions continue, with the next one on Monday, March 20 of administration/funds/internet technology. Under this meeting umbrella are the airport and Berlin Industrial Development & Park Authority or BIDPA. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the work session room or smaller second-floor meeting room. The budget meetings are happening on alternating Mondays, with the City Council meeting on the other Mondays.
