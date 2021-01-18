BERLIN — The school board got its first look at the proposed 2021-22 district budget at its meeting Thursday night.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King warned that the budget setting process is “very fluid” with many unknowns about both COVID-19 costs and state education funding.
Administrators are projecting a general fund budget of $20.4 million, an increase of 8.4 percent or $1.58 million. Adding in the $29,263 bond payment and capital improvement budget of $636,000, the total comes to $21 million or a 9.3 percent increase.
King said many fixed costs have not been determined. She said the district has been given a preliminary health insurance rate notice that the increase will not exceed 6.2 percent.
N.H. Retirement System rates have increased and the price for heating oil came in higher than expected. She said special education costs are estimates based on current needs with a small buffer to allow for shifts in need and population.
King said the budget is designed to sustain current programing and supports, including such crucial services as the school resource officer and social worker services without relying on grant funding, which can be inconsistent.
The superintendent said everyone is hopeful that widespread vaccination for COVID-19 will allow a more normal 2021-22 school year. But given the uncertainty, the preliminary budget includes requests for positions that are currently funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund through 2021.
King said it is unknown whether the government will be appropriating additional funds to offset existing and future COVID costs so the district needs to plan for that the fiscal 2022 budget. The district budget does not include costs for additional personal protective equipment and supplies because King said they are using the current ESSER grant to buy those items.
Additions to the fiscal 2022 budget include a full-time career and technical education center director, two additional elementary school teachers (one COVID-related). a guidence counselor and the school resource officer position.
On the revenue side, King said estimates are highly subject to change given the on-going debate over state education funding.
The preliminary budget projects a 15.3 percent drop in revenues, from $13,921,686 to $11,787,573. The biggest cut is the $1.99 million the city received last year to compensate for the loss of education stabilization aid. That appropriation was given as a one-time only revenue.
The revenue also shows a $263,829 reduction in state adequacy funds because of a drop in the city’s free and reduced lunch numbers. As a result of the pandemic, the federal government has made free meals available to all students.
The district has estimated that parents of 15 percent of eligible students have not returned forms. The decrease is important because many forms of aid are based at least partly on the number of free and reduced meals distributed by a school district.
King said the district is still urging parents to fill out the forms. Other communities have the same problem and have working together to find a legislative solution.
A legislative committee has been studying the issue of school funding, and there is another court case over the state’s constitutional requirement to provide an adequate education to all New Hampshire students.
The school board will review the preliminary budget at its meeting this Thursday, Jan. 21. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4. The school board will then approve a final budget to submit to the city council by Feb. 18. The city council will start its budget overview on March 1 and will meet twice with the school board during the process. The council sets the final school budget as part of the entire city budget.
