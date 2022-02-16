Roland Chabot Cup hockey tournament organizer Mike Chabot stands with one of the trophies that will be awarded to division winners of the event at the Nucar Notre Dame Arena Tuesday. (WILLIAM CARROLL PHOTO)
BERLIN — After a hiatus of two years, the Roland Chabot Memorial Cup is set to return in March for the 2022 edition. The open division (for ages 18 and older) will be held the weekend of March 18-20, while the over 40 and 50 division is scheduled for March 25-27.
Teams from all over New England will visit Berlin to play 24 total games, which will be presented by the Nucar Notre Dame Arena. Event organizers are encouraging everyone to come watch current and former college hockey players, alongside many former Berlin Maroons players traveling back home to play.
This will be a homecoming like no other since the event was canceled for the past two years because of COVID, said event organizer Mike Chabot. Chabot said the event is very popular and generally draws large crowds to the arena.
The tournament is named in memory of local hockey legend Roland Chabot, a former player, coach and referee. The tournament pays homage to a man who also advocated for the sport throughout the area.
Team commitments need to be submitted to Mike Chabot at (603) 466-2132 or by email at mchabot24@yahoo.com, by Sunday, Feb. 20.
Everyone is encouraged to stop by the Nucar Notre Dame arena on Hillside Ave in Berlin during the even to see great hockey. Admission is free.
