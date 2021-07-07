BERLIN — The long awaited multi-use Riverwalk project moved one step closer to fruition Tuesday night during the Berlin City Council work session.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme told council members that the city has received final design approval from the N.H. Department of Transportation for the project.
Laflamme said in reviewing the approval paperwork, city officials noted the budget appeared to be higher than earlier projections.
They went back to the Department of Transportation and discovered that DOT actually had more money available for the project than the city had been told.
Laflamme said the DOT was willing to put more money into the project if the city would fund another $27,300 as part of its 20 percent contribution. She said the additional funds would allow the city to complete all of the alternate items on the project that had been removed due to costs.
Those items included pathway and security lighting, as well as a few other smaller items.
Following the meeting, Laflamme said that the total participating cost for the project is now $1,089,712, with DOT covering $871,770 and the city paying $217,943.
She said the city will be able to receive full funding for the DOT portion of the project.
Two funding entities are involved in the project, DOT and the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The project extends north from the Service Credit Union Heritage Park to the Twelfth Street Bridge. DOT is funding the northern part of the project, while Northern Borders is funding the southern portion.
The two parts are separated by a pedestrian bridge over the Androscoggin River just north of the Heritage Park.
Laflamme said the entire project cost is about $1.4 million.
During the meeting, Council Member Lucie Remillard said the proposal sounded like a good idea to allow the city to complete the Riverwalk the way it wanted to. She made a motion to approve the additional expenditure of $27,300, which was unanimously approved.
Laflamme said it made the most sense to put the project out for bid around the holidays with the bulk of the work to be done in 2022 instead of trying to bid it out in August or September.
If they put the project out for bids in August or September, Laflamme said it might just get started before it had to shut down for the winter months, making a later bid period a better choice for completing of the whole project at once.
The city has previously hired HEB Engineers and landscape architect Jeff Hyland of Ironwood Design Group to do the design work on the approximately 4,000-foot trail. Several public meetings and an online survey were held to gather public comments.
The design recognizes the river’s importance to Berlin’s industrial growth while providing a focal point for seasonal activities and festivals.
Fishing, kayaking and jogging are some of the activities that will be encouraged along the Riverwalk and there will be places to sit and picnic as well.
A majority of the cost of the project is covered by grants from the DOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program and the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The city first proposed a river walk in 2003, working with the Northern Forest Heritage Park which owned the land then.
The initial application for federal funding was not successful and the project languished until six years ago when the city revisited the idea. By that time, Berlin had acquired the park and was in the process of reconstructing that section of Route 16. The city had hoped to go out to bid in 2020 but the project got pushed back.
