GORHAM — The Family Resource Center in Gorham kicked off Child Abuse Prevention month by joining the statewide “Wear blue to take a stand against child abuse” campaign.
The Family Resource Center wants to rally the message that “Every child deserves a great childhood.”
“The FRC and our partners at the New Hampshire Children’s Trust want all families to know we are here for them.” Family Resource Center Executive Director Patti Stolte said. “Wear blue day is a statewide effort to show community support for education and prevention services to eliminate child abuse and neglect in New Hampshire. Working as a community to support families, we can all play a part in promoting children’s emotional well-being and help to create brighter futures.”
The Family Resource Center provides comprehensive services to parents and children from pregnancy through age 18.
FRC home visitors offer parenting classes, early childhood development, education support groups, information and referral and other programs throughout Coos and Northern Grafton Counties.
Family Resource Center programs are voluntary and open to all families. The programs promote health, well-being, self-sufficiency, and positive parenting, Stolte said. The Family Resource Center has two divisions with eight programs serving between 200 and 300 families at any given time throughout the North Country. Families in need can range from preventative care, where they just need a little help to referrals from the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families for abuse and neglect.
“We do the whole family approach and work with both generations in a family from the child through the parents, the rate of success is better when we are working with both generations,” Stolte said. “Sometimes we refer out to North Country Mental Health, Human Services and other programs. The state of New Hampshire has directed us to design ourselves according to our community’s needs. Some other FRC’s will offer daycare or suicide prevention or after-school programs. We have received a grant of $100,00 dollars from the Children’s Trust Fund and NH charitable association to help families that have had an economic downturn. We can help with such things as pre-natal issues electric bills, medical bills other things. We even have a dad’s support group.”
The Family Resource Center is a designated "Resource Center of Quality" through the family support network of New Hampshire Network and the New Hampshire Children’s Trust.
The Family Resource Center has five sites located in Berlin, Gorham Lancaster Colebrook and Littleton. Call 603-466-5190 for more information.
