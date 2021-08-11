BERLIN — The first community forum for the proposed Berlin Master Plan updates saw about four dozen residents give their opinions on the future of Berlin.
Forum participants first listened to a brief presentation from representatives of Resilience Planning and Design of Plymouth, Liz Kelly and Steven Whitman. Resilience has been retained by the city to help develop its new master plan.
Kelly explained to the audience that the proposed master plan would establish a blueprint for the future and would be an important tool for city officials to use in their decision-making process regarding future planning.
Whitman said he was part of the planning process for the city’s last master plan completed in 2010. He said since that time, one of the things he has seen in Berlin is a lot of projects have been completed. Specifically, Whitman noted that he has seen significant investment in outdoor recreation activities. He applauded city leaders for taking the time to review and update the plan, adding that a lot of communities in New Hampshire do not update their master plans every 10 years.
After Resilience’s presentation, forum participants were allowed 30 minutes to go to eight different stations that had information and feedback forms for four different topics: infrastructure investments, the master plan’s vision statement, new development and redevelopment, and changes in the city since 2010.
After participants were given 30 minutes to review and provide feedback on the topics, they gathered back together to offer feedback directly to Resilience representatives and city officials.
The consensus among several residents who spoke openly was that Berlin’s downtown area needs investment and redevelopment in order for the city to thrive.
One resident said the downtown has regressed in his opinion and that the city’s plan to develop Route 110 is a bad idea.
Another said the city’s development focus is too spread out and she believes that if the city brings its heart (downtown) back then the rest of the city will grow from there. She suggested the city look at repairing its existing infrastructure first.
Another resident said he had already invested over $80,000 in a business on Main Street and that a lot is still needed downtown. He pointed to the fact that several potential restaurant properties sit vacant downtown, which could help boost the city’s overall appeal and business revenue.
Another resident said he and his wife had recently invested in a restaurant property downtown and wanted to see more from the city with respect to coming together to help downtown businesses.
Other residents who spoke during the event offered suggestions on ways to improve parks and other green spaces in the city in order to give people even more incentive to visit downtown areas.
In response to a question about how people could remain involved, Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said the Master Plan Committee meets every fourth Thursday of the month at Berlin City Hall at 6 p.m.
Laflamme said there will not be a meeting in August.
Laflamme previously said the goal for the city will be to take comments from the event and online surveys and use the information to help finalize various chapters of the city’s master plan, which will eventually be presented to the city council for final approval.
She said the goal is to wrap up the entire process by early 2022 with the final adoption of the master plan.
