Jacob Porter, 25, of 524 Goebel St., was charged with two counts of certain uses of computer services prohibited, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count of attempted felonious sexual assault. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — A registered sex offender in Berlin was arrested Friday on new charges as part of a joint investigation into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.
Jacob Porter, 25, of 524 Goebel St., was charged with two counts of certain uses of computer services prohibited, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count of attempted felonious sexual assault. All of the charges are felonies and each is punishable by up to seven years in prison. According to the arrest affidavit, the Berlin police received information last month that Porter was attempting to solicit minor females to engage in sexual activity using the social media site, Snapchat.
Berlin police contacted the N.H. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Nashua Detective Adam Rayho, who is assigned to the task force, assisted with the case.
Porter allegedly corresponded on Facebook and WhatsApp with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl, sending pictures, and setting up a meeting with her. But instead of a 13-year-old girl, two police officers showed up for the meeting and arrested Porter.
At the time of his arrest, Porter was already a registered sex offender in the state and required to register with the Berlin Police Department. He was convicted in 2015 on three counts of felonious sexual assault on a victim under 13 years of age and one count of sexual assault.
At a bail hearing in Coos County Superior Court Friday, Porter was ordered placed in preventive detention.
People with information about the case or who would like to report cases of child exploitation are asked to call the Berlin Police Department’s tip line at (603) 752-3131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.