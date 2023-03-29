Duane "DJ" Johnson, recreation director

Duane "DJ" Johnson, recreation director, (right) speaks of programs and costs at the Berlin City Council meeting as Councilor Peter Morency (foreground) listens. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — Plans and programs to encourage community participation at the city’s recreation center and the cost to do so were presented Monday night as part of the city’s ongoing fiscal year 2024 budget review.

The proposed FY24 general fund budget is $40,714,604, a 3.7 percent increase from the current FY’23 general budget of $39,263,697. For the city’s recreation department, the amount sought for FY24, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024, is $230,699, a 6.15 percent from the current fiscal year’s $217,323.

