BERLIN — Plans and programs to encourage community participation at the city’s recreation center and the cost to do so were presented Monday night as part of the city’s ongoing fiscal year 2024 budget review.
The proposed FY24 general fund budget is $40,714,604, a 3.7 percent increase from the current FY’23 general budget of $39,263,697. For the city’s recreation department, the amount sought for FY24, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024, is $230,699, a 6.15 percent from the current fiscal year’s $217,323.
Duane “DJ” Johnson, recreation director, spoke of program additions to the Berlin Recreation Center at 672 First Ave. His goal has been to increase recreation programs for residents, especially children.
A fitness area and weight room are a few improvements to the center, Johnson said to councilors, Mayor Paul Grenier, plus other city staff in attendance. More kids attended skiing and ice hockey programs or lessons this winter season.
“My goal was and always will be to provide a safe environment for our kids to go and play and learn how to treat each other, also it’s important to keep options open and provide affordable opportunities for our community,” Johnson said to councilors, reading from a memo. “With that said, we changed our summer program to include hikes, learning opportunities and field trips. We had 45-47 kids enrolled in the program and five kids that were under scholarships. We traveled to Funspot, Gray Animal Park, Clark’s Trading Post, Santa’s Village, Whale’s Tale, Canobie Lake Park, South Pond and the ranger station, we also went on several hikes to the fire tower, the ski jump, Moffitt House, a tour of the fire department, the bowling alley and four other hiking trails. We are continuing to update and make adjustments as we need to.”
Johnson has been recreation director for a little over a year, following former recreation director Theresa “Terry” Letarte’s departure from that position.
“My first full year has been very fulfilling, and I am starting to make it my own, yes I have spent money but (I’ve) used all of it to better our community and offer more choices,” Johnson said.
Program plans include additional basketball tournaments, sports programs and the ongoing Tuesday-evening exercise program led by Linda Jensen. A six-week toddler play date program continues to April 7. Spring and summer offerings are being planned; last year’s lineup included soccer clinics, “an intro to Cal Ripken baseball,” craft sessions and movie nights.
Johnson acknowledged the scuttlebutt of criticism he said the department has received. It costs money to hire buses for trips, to buy equipment and pay people to run programs. The rec center building needs upgrading, especially the boys’ bathroom. Busing costs for field trips surpass $4,000.
“On paper and probably around the water cooler it looks like I just spend to spend, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I may be learning how to keep the books (per se) but I do know what I’m doing and why I’m doing it,” he said.
Johnson’s work was positively met.
“If you’re politically incorrect because the kids come first, don’t change,” Mayor Paul Grenier said.
Grenier thanked Johnson for getting junior legion baseball off the ground, a nod to the Cal Ripken youth baseball league.
Warren described the rec center as “welcoming, warm and being used.”
Of the $13,000 department’s budget increase request, Councilor Mark Eastman said, “You couldn’t spend another dime better than that.” He encouraged Johnson to publicize what is going on at the rec center.
Councilor Peter Morency, the city’s former police chief, mentioned a side effect of a run-well rec program.
“I applaud the mentoring that you’re doing,” he said.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume suggested Johnson reach out to Paula Kinney, executive coordinator of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, for help publicizing programs, too.
The department’s website, where information on some of its programs is posted, is berlinnh.gov/recreation-parks. Its phone number is (603) 752-2010.
