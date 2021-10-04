BERLIN — The Berlin City Council took public comment Wednesday on the city’s proposed urban compact extension to take over 2 miles of Route 110, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Prior to comments, Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler outlined the proposal, saying the compact currently ends at the White Mountain Distributors’ warehouse on Route 110, and would be extended west along Route 110 to just west of Jericho Lake Road.
DOT would continue to maintain the road under a five-year maintenance agreement and the city would take over maintenance after that.
Wheeler said DOT has committed to future upgrades or reconstruction of this section of Route 110 either through discretionary grants or inclusion in the Ten Year Plan.
Wheeler said many landowner-investors in the area feel the city should have jurisdiction over that stretch or roadway to control speeding, and allow driveway access and all-terrain vehicle access. Wheeler said this agreement was deemed necessary for continued economic development along that stretch of road.
During the public input portion, Berlin resident Michael Tardif said the city doesn’t do a great job on the streets and asked the council, “What makes you think you can take care of it (Route 110) any better?”
Resident Richard King said the public works department is dealing with aging equipment, the roads are in terrible condition and the city should think twice before taking on another project.
King said he lives on Route 110 and the road is already a speedway. He predicted there will be a bad accident there and the city will be sued.
Resident Lise Barrette read from a prepared statement, saying taking over the roadway will increase the need for plowing, sand, salt and equipment. She added that the city’s public works department is short staffed, including not having a director for over a year.
Barrette also said ATVs already have access to the roadway and that the speed limit is already lower except for a half-mile section. She didn’t see why the city should take responsibility for 2 miles of roadway for a half-mile section.
She also noted that while developers would not need to go through the DOT’s permitting process, they would need to go through the city’s process, which would create more work for the city’s planning board.
Barrette also said water and sewer will be expanded in the area regardless of whether Route 110 is acquired. She said she would love to see new development, but not at the expense of higher taxpayer dollars.
In response to a question from resident Deborah Fysh as to what the urban compact means, Wheeler responded it is basically an extension of the city property line. Mayor Paul Grenier also noted that the amount of money received from the state would increase by the city taking over that section. Wheeler said block grant funding is normally about $40,000 per year and is based on the number of miles of streets.
Resident Lise Leveille said she ATVs use the roadway and create ruts and other property damage that is exacerbated when it rains, causing more concerns to her property.
Resident Theodore Bosen said if the investment in the area is going to result in more revenue than it costs to keep up the road, he didn’t feel anyone would complain.
He asked landowner/investors in the Route 110 corridor to step up and make their case as to why they think their investment will produce revenue for the city, so taxpayers would have confidence that the cost to be incurred will be covered.
Resident Wanetta Collins said she lives on 7th Street and also owns property on Jericho Road. She said there are holes in the road and sidewalks and she is not for the project at all, especially if it causes her taxes to go up.
Alex Ritchie, who works for Robert Chapman and several other business owners in Berlin, said the city should be proud of what it has accomplished over the past decade in making a name for itself as a recreation destination.
But she said the infrastructure to support this industry is lacking and individuals who recreate at Jericho Mountain or in the surrounding area leave Berlin and take their dollars with them. She said the goal is to keep these dollars in Berlin.
Ritchie said business owners and the city have been working for some time on a plan to develop Route 110.
Resident Charles Fysh was in favor of the extension but was concerned about enforcement of ATV laws.
Resident Janet Tremblay said the city’s snowplowing is horrendous and while she is for development, she does not want to pay anymore taxes to the city.
At this point in the meeting, several investors/developers began discussing their projects and the importance of the extension proposal.
David Redston of Timberland Adventures said he wants to put up cabins on his property off of Route 110. He said other towns that have welcomed such recreation activities have seen big jumps in restaurants and hotels.
He said one of the places where Berlin is lacking is in lodging accommodations. He said tourists go to Gorham, Conway or Shelburne instead of staying here, thus taking dollars with them.
Redston said continued development would ilift tax revenue and help get people to spend money in the city.
“I bet you could bring 500 to 1,000 people here every night,” Redston said as to the potential growth.
Roland Riendeau said he bought an empty building seven years ago that had housed several failed businesses and in seven years built his business up by 150 percent.
He said one thing that would help business owners is more consistent rules, noting the city and state have very different rules. For instance, that stretch of roadway is closed on Nov. 1 to ATV traffic, while the city allows ATV riding all winter long except in mud season. Changing to the city would allow ATV traffic all the way to Jericho Mountain State Park throughout the winter months.
“I totally support this,” Riendeau said. “It should have been done a long time ago.”
Chapman said he has already invested $3.5 million-$4 million and that if development continues in the area as planned, it could result in the city eventually seeing triple the tax revenues.
Specifically, he referred to a housing project he is working on in the area where he has 18 home lots on 255 acres. He said that if water and sewer are extended to the area, banks will finance the homes and he can expand the number of houses he can put on the lots, thus increasing the potential tax revenues to the city.
Chapman also referenced plans to bring a hotel to Berlin.
Roland Berthiaume, who also owns property on Jericho Road, said the city taking over the road would open it up to ATV traffic. He said people come to Berlin because of the uniqueness of being able to not only ride on the trails but also to shop. He also noted that the DOT’s process for permitting is not easy and the process would be simpler with the city in control.
Steven Binette of Binette Realty said he invested a large sum of money as he knew this growth was coming. He said ATV enthusiasts are already using the roads, but that no money is being dropped in the town.
Steven and Lori Korzen both spoke in support of the proposed extension. Lori said she the proposal may provide a reason for younger people to come back to Berlin or stay in the area and Steven Korzen said revenues could be used to help develop and rebuild other areas of the city.
Michael Couch said DOT permitting is very complicated, noting that the driveway permit he had to obtain from the state was the worst process he has been through.
At this point in the meeting, Tremblay asked Wheeler what the annual maintenance cost would be on the extra 2 miles of road. Wheeler said based on the state’s numbers, the city would need about $600,000 in taxable development to break even.
Resident Kevin Murphy said based on the information provided by Wheeler, Chapman’s projects alone could bring in several million in potential taxable revenue.
He noted that a hotel could provide an additional $20 million-$25 million in valuation. Murphy said that the city is barely hanging on now in trying to maintain roads. He said the increased development could create an opportunity to budget for repairs and maintenance on roads.
No decision was made at the meeting, with Grenier stating the council was merely taking public input on the proposed extension.
