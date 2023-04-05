BERLIN — A proclamation issued Monday night outside City Hall is a reminder of the small and meaningful differences a person, or a couple, can make in the lives of others. Such is the case with Robert “Bobby” and Linda Burlock of Grafton Street, who will now have a street named after them.
For nearly 50 years, the Burlocks have welcomed newcomers into the East Side neighborhood, helping them get settled, answering any questions. After Armand “Tibi” Leveille’s passing in 2020, Bobby Burlock assumed the unofficial role of ‘Mayor of Grafton Street,’” notes the proclamation.
Bobby and Linda Burlock “have given selflessly to their neighborhood for nearly five decades” and “Bobby Burlock has shared stories about how he helped to build parts of the East side with dirt excavated from the mill.”
Now, as the proclamation notes, “there is a small section shown on City maps of where East Mason Street Extension would have continued if it had been built behind their home on Grafton Street.”
That stretch of land will be known as Burlock Street, via Mayor Paul Grenier’s proclamation: “The portion of the proposed East Mason Street Extension that runs between Beaudoin and Gendron Streets, to be recognized ceremonially as Burlock Street, and urge each individual in our community to follow Bobby and Linda Burlock’s example of being a good citizen and good neighbor to one another.”
Family members and friends attending the proclamation ceremony, in addition to Bobby and Linda Burlock, included Raegan Burlock, Morgan Carter, Dawn Laflamme, and Eamon Kelley. The sidewalk audience included city councilors and some city staff as everyone listened to Grenier read aloud the proclamation.
Bobby Burlock took it all in stride, surrounded by people he cares about and people who care about him.
“Well, we’ve all kind of known each other for a long, long time,” he said, with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.