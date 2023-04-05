Bobby Burlock and family, friends

Celebrating the proclamation (from left) Linda Burlock, Morgan Carter, Raegan Burlock, Robert Burlock, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and Dawn Laflamme. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — A proclamation issued Monday night outside City Hall is a reminder of the small and meaningful differences a person, or a couple, can make in the lives of others. Such is the case with Robert “Bobby” and Linda Burlock of Grafton Street, who will now have a street named after them.

For nearly 50 years, the Burlocks have welcomed newcomers into the East Side neighborhood, helping them get settled, answering any questions. After Armand “Tibi” Leveille’s passing in 2020, Bobby Burlock assumed the unofficial role of ‘Mayor of Grafton Street,’” notes the proclamation.

