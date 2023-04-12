GORHAM — Invasive species can cause great damage to the local ecosystem as well as the economy by crowding out native plants and changing the local habitat. Wildlife experts predict as temperatures warm due to climate change, invasive species will increasingly expand into northern regions.

N.H. Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Jill Kilborn will deliver a presentation on invasive species at the Gorham Town Library on April 26 at 6 p.m. There will also be discussion on forming a Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area partnership for the Androscoggin Valley to manage invasive species in the region.

