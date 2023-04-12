GORHAM — Invasive species can cause great damage to the local ecosystem as well as the economy by crowding out native plants and changing the local habitat. Wildlife experts predict as temperatures warm due to climate change, invasive species will increasingly expand into northern regions.
N.H. Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Jill Kilborn will deliver a presentation on invasive species at the Gorham Town Library on April 26 at 6 p.m. There will also be discussion on forming a Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area partnership for the Androscoggin Valley to manage invasive species in the region.
Most people are familiar with the purple loosestrife, the invasive plant common in the region. But another extremely fast growing invasive plant, the Japanese Knotweed, has taken root in the state and spots of it have been found in the North Country. Japanese Knotweed is on the New Hampshire Prohibited Invasive Plant Species list, making it illegal to transport, buy, sell, import or export the plant.
Joel White of Lancaster said there is an infestation of Japanese Knotweed in East Lancaster along Garland Brook, near the Dalton/Lancaster town line, and at the Lancaster transfer station. White, who is working with volunteers in Lancaster, said he knows of a patch of Japanese Knotweed on Durand Road In Randolph. The plant has been found in Amherst, Meredith, Dublin, Sandwich, Jackson, Greenfield, Concord, Claremont, Laconia, New London and Manchester.
Japanese Knoweed grows rapidly and can reach nine feet in height with woody rhizomes that can spread 23 to 65 feet underground, inhibiting and crowding out the growth of nearby plants. Japanese Knotweed can even grow through asphalt and concrete including building foundations.
“Japanese Knotweed just takes over the space – it eliminates all competition,” White said, adding that because the plant is not native it has no natural enemies.
White said Japanese Knotweed resembles bamboo and had pretty white flowers late in the fall. Road sides, wetlands, stream banks, and disturbed sites are all favorite habitats for the plant.
Knotweed is hard to eradicate and removing it is described as a slow process that can take up to five years. Herbicides have provided some success but require repeated treatments. Digging up the roots is hard because tiny pieces of the roots or rhizomes left behind can regenerate. Rhizomes can also remain dormant for years before re-sprouting.
Some patches have also been found in the upper headwaters of the Connecticut River. Back in 2018, concerned residents formed an Upper Connecticut River Cooperative Invasive Species Management Are. A CISMA is a partnership of federal, state, and local governments along with interested groups and individuals that manage invasive species for a defined area. The Upper Connecticut CISMA covers approximately 900,000 acres including nine major tributaries of the Connecticut River across northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and into southeastern Quebec.
The Upper Connecticut River CISMA has also focused on the invasive species, Phragmites. Ten years ago, two stands of the plant, also known as the common reed, were found on city property near the wetlands by the high school. A large perennial grass that grows up to 15 feet tall, it also chokes out native species vital to wetlands. The city hired an expert to chemically spray to get rid of the stands at a cost of about $1,600.
White said there are also reports of another invasive species, Japanese honeysuckle, on some of the islands in the Androscoggin River in Shelburne. Invasive species are not limited to plants. One major concern for the forest industry is the emerald ash borer is a beetle that feeds on ash trees, killing them within three to five years. The insect has been found in every county in the state except for Coos County.
White said the Upper Connecticut CISMA has been very helpful to Lancaster – last year it worked with local volunteers to do a demonstration site at the town transfer station testing a new method to manage Japanese Knotweed using hardware mesh. He said one of the goals of the Gorham presentation is to discuss forming an Androscoggin River CISMA as a forum to discuss the location, spread, and possible mitigation of invasive species in the Androscoggin River watershed. While the focus of the meeting is New Hampshire White said there is no reason it could not be expanded to include some of the abutting communities along the river in Maine.
