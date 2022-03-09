BERLIN — Last Tuesday, the Berlin Planning Board heard an initial presentation from Micah Bachner for a proposed disc golf course in Berlin.
Disc golf is similar to traditional golf in the sense that it is played on a course with holes ranging from nine to 18. Similarities include a specific number of shots, or in this case throws that one needs to achieve to reach par, with the lowest score based upon the lowest number of throws being the winner.
Disc golf is played using weighted discs similar to Frisbees with the holes consisting metal baskets outfitted with metal chains that a participant must throw the disc into.
Bachner presented a proposal that is still in the early stages for the course, which is tentatively called Great North Woods Disc Golf.
Bachner proposed the project as a public-private partnership between a private company and the city of Berlin.
Bachner suggested starting the disc golf entity as a club and expanding it from there. He explained that the ultimate goal would be to create a course that would attract the Disc Golf Pro Tour and in that vein, Bachner said he had researched lots owned by the city that could work for a disc golf course.
In order to have a pro-level course, Bachner said the cost would be around $900 per hole for 18 holes that would include course tee boxes and course baskets. He discussed several methods with the board regarding marketing the sport and financing ideas to help support the enterprise.
Initially, Bachner suggested having the city work with the entity and perhaps even have an ownership interest in the business, but board member Tom McCue noted that New Hampshire law only allows cities and towns certain powers and the ownership of a business such as what Bachner was proposing is not one of them.
McCue said the majority of the funding for project would come from private individuals although the planning board and city would be involved in various parts of the planning of the project.
As an ancillary proposal, Bachner suggested his idea to start a local business to produce the special backpacks used by disc golfers during competition. He said current bags do not solve all of the issues disc golfers like himself have and that his bags would be designed with disc golf competition in mind.
As the project proposal was in its early phases, no action was taken by the board on the presentation.
Interim City Manager and Community Development Director Pam Laflamme offered the board a brief update on changes to the zoning ordinance.
She said she did not have any new proposed changes to make but anticipated suggesting changes at future meetings.
Laflamme also told the board that work on the city’s Riverwalk project is underway. Laflamme said it is important that the project be completed by this summer as the money from Northern Borders Regional Commission must be spent by the end of the year.
Most of the cost of the over $1 million project is covered by grants from the DOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program and the Northern Border Regional Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.