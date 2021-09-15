BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board tabled the public hearing and approval of a site plan from Brookfield Renewable Energy Group Tuesday evening for the construction of a battery storage facility at 972 Main St. as a determination was made by the board during the meeting that the project be designated as a development of regional impact.
Prior to the presentation of the site plan, board member Tom McCue said based upon his review of materials relating to the site plan he said the board needed to consider whether the project is a development of regional impact. McCue said that what that means is abutting communities and the local regional planning commission (North Country Council) have standing as abutters to have a say in the project.
McCue said he saw three reasons for labeling the project as a development of regional impact. First, in the statute, there are definitions as to what constitutes such a project and one of the criteria listed is proximity to aquifers or surface waters that transcend municipal boundaries. He said based upon his understanding the project is on both sides of the Androscoggin Valley. Second, he said his understanding of the project is that it would create more stability in the grid and that he could think of nothing that has a more regional impact than the stability of the grid. Third, the statute says that if there is any doubt as to whether the designation applies a community should err on the side that the designation does apply.
McCue said if the board didn’t make the designation and someone chose to challenge the project in the future it would mean that the project would have to start over from the beginning with the designation in place.
“What I want to avoid is if you are not careful with one of these things, you end up spending a couple of years only to be put back to the first part,” McCue said adding that the designation would delay the process to allow for a public hearing with all interested communities.
Berlin Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said the planning board minutes from Tuesday would need to be sent to the abutting communities and the North Country Council and then the public hearing would need to be continued to the next planning board meeting on Oct. 5.
McCue then added the issue is one of “first impression” in the area and New Hampshire, meaning there are no other similar projects.
McCue then made a motion to have the planning board determine that the project is a development of regional impact and the motion was approved unanimously
by the board.
Don Bouchard with Horizons Engineering then began his presentation of the site plan.
Bouchard said the project would be for a 14-megawatt battery storage facility to be located on a property located at 972 Main St. The facility is an existing hydro facility and Bouchard said the project would not involve new construction of new power transmission for the project. The project would tie into the existing power grid going through the site.
Bouchard said the project is on an approximately 6-acre parcel, but only six percent of the land would be used for the new development. Bouchard said current railroad tracks will be pulled out and a 204.5 by 78.5-foot fenced-in area will be placed in that area.
The project would involve the installation of battery enclosures inside of the fenced-in area, Bouchard said.
Bouchard said the equipment does not exhaust smoke, fumes, gas, dust dirt or fly ash and will meet National Fire Protection Association Code requirements. The project is also not anticipated to produce any odors that are of such intensity and character that would be detrimental to public health.
Bouchard further said that the battery enclosures are NFPA rated and climate-controlled units and therefore do not intend to emit heat or radiation.
Bouchard said the project will not exceed decibel level limitations at the property line. He also said that there are no residential homes within 250 feet of the project site.
Bouchard said lighting will be kept at a minimum and will be downward facing. The project is also not anticipated to produce any significant amounts of waste. He said that the project is in an Industrial/Business General zone, which allows for storage of raw material, but the project does not intend to store any partially processed or finished materials as a result of creating the battery storage area.
Assistant Fire Chief Peter Donovan asked a question about the fire suppression system for the facility. Trevor Davis with Great Lakes Hydro America LLC said the recommended containment strategy involves water. Davis said the way the enclosures are constructed if a fire breaks out in one enclosure it cannot propagate to another enclosure.
Laflamme asked a question regarding what happens if the battery enclosures were to explode sideways. Donovan said that was where he was going with his questioning. Donovan said he was also looking for a more direct route for fire department personnel to the facility in case something were to happen, noting that the current routes into the facility would be too far away.
Laflamme then asked about the 10-feet of separation between the batteries and whether that would be enough space. She said she would be recommending the hiring of a third-party consultant to review the safety aspects of the project just to make sure the board covered all of its bases.
Davis said the structure would follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and that the manufacturer has designed the system to account for the possibility, although rare, of explosions. He said a fail-safe was designed so that any potential explosion would be directed upward not outward, to prevent one battery from affecting another battery. Both Donovan and Laflamme said that the chances of explosions are low, but they wanted to at least discuss the possibility in order to be safe.
The board voted unanimously to require the hiring of a third-party consultant to give an opinion on safety-related issues for the project.
The board then opened a public hearing but tabled closure of the public hearing until Oct. 5 so that other interested parties could provide input on the proposed project at that time.
