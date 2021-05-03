Paleoindian site listed on National Register

RANDOLPH — The Potter Paleoindian Site on the east end of town in the Moose River Valley was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Thursday, April 28, state archaeologist Mark Doperalski confirmed.
“This site is an undisturbed, highly intact habitation that dates to approximately 12,500 to 12,000 years ago,” explains retired state archaeologist Richard “Dick” Boisvert of Deerfield, who led a number of “digs” there.
“The Potter Site contains a series of intensively used workshop areas as well as household encampments,” he says. “The site was located on the landscape (by early nomadic peoples) so as to take advantage of plant and animal resources close by the areas of occupation and also strategically positioned so as to be able to see herds of caribou as they made their seasonal migrations. Caribou were hunted for their meat, hides and antlers, all essential to the Paleoindians’ survival.”
They chipped symmetrical stone points to serve as their hunting tools, finishing them by carefully removing a single long parallel-sided flake or "flute" from one or both sides.
Under Boisvert’s tutelage, the State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program began excavations at this site in 2003 when it was first discovered and investigations continued annually until 2011.
Longtime Randolphians Robert “Bob” Potter, a Gorham native, and his wife Roberta Arbree, both trustees of the Robert C. Potter Trust, are in the process of donating this site and surrounding acreage — over 200 acres in Randolph and 26-plus acres in Gorham — to the 10,000-plus-acre Randolph Community Forest.
The property is already under a conservation easement held by N.H. Fish and Game Department, an arrangement that will continue in perpetuity.
The town has already accepted the donation following official approval by a delighted select board as well as the Randolph Conservation Commission, following a public hearing on March 11. When all the paperwork is done, Randolph voters will be asked to approve adding the property to the town forest.
It will be managed under a special section of the forest’s stewardship plan that will have its own priorities, Forest Commission Chairman John Scarinza said, according to the minutes of the conservation commission's hearing.
The generous couple recently moved to Durham to be near a number of family members. Beforehand, they sold their house and 38 acres, which are also protected by Fish and Game conservation easements, to Coos newcomers.
The Potter Site is the second donation that the pair has given to the Randolph Community Forest, fulfilling their desire to protect the east-flowing Moose River, which joins the Androscoggin River in Gorham.
In 2015, they gave 77 acres including Rollo Fall, that’s part of the river’s headwaters east of the Bowman Divide off Route 2.
Boisvert is very pleased that the Potter Site is now listed.
“First and foremost, credit for this listing on the National Register of Historic Places should go to landowners Potter and Arbree,” he points out. “And, of course, to the army of SCRAP volunteers who not only worked hard to excavate the site but who also performed years’ worth of laboratory analysis as well as to the several students who wrote a dissertation, two master’s theses, and two undergraduate honors/senior theses.”
The artifacts, field notes, photographs and publications and academic papers associated with this site are held by the N.H. Division of Historical Resources and stored in its curatorial facility in Concord.
Boisvert completed the lengthy Potter Site nomination since he retired in 2018.
Back in May 1992, he successfully nominated the Mount Jasper Lithic Source in Berlin, owned by the city.
Boisvert was the lead author with two other Granite Staters — GIS coordinator Tanya Krajcik and avocational archaeologist Mark Greeley — of a 10-page research report: “Paleoindian Adaptation to the Landscape of Northern New Hampshire” — in “PaleoAmerica: a Journal of Early Human Migration and Dispersal” (2017), sponsored by the Center for the Study of First Americans at Texas A & M University.
Boisvert describes the paper as “a summary, in part, of two decades of work in both Jefferson and Randolph” that makes the case that these were specialized caribou hunting localities.”
These researchers point out that the Potter site “with its multiple activity areas combines all facets of the caribou hunting requirements in a single, heavily utilized location.”
There was no hunter’s lookout at the Potter Site, such as those at sites in Jefferson, but its “viewshed is extensive, looking up the Moose River valley and applies to essentially the entire site. The site also occupies one of the few places where there is level land and close access to water.”
They conclude, “Potter is strategically very well placed to serve as a multipurpose Paleoindian caribou hunting and processing site.”
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation's historic places worthy of preservation.
Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.