ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The valley is experiencing a small surge in positive COVID-19 cases with over 50 active cases reported by N.H. Health and Human Services Sunday. The state reports Berlin has 28 positive cases and Gorham has 22 with Dummer and Shelburne listed as having one to four cases.
In comparison, cumulative totals from March 1 to Sunday were 106 for Berlin, 30 for Gorham, seven for Milan. Shelburne, Randolph, and Dummer have each had four or fewer cases.
Both school systems report positive cases. A release on the SAU 20 page, said a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at Gorham Middle high School Thursday. It said all students and staff that came in direct contact with the individual will quarantine and participate in remote learning. Otherwise the school will continue in-person learning.
The Berlin school system reported active student and staff cases in both buildings but mostly focused in the elementary school. Berlin schools moved into full remote learning on Dec. 7 and will remain in remote until at least Jan. 11. The positive cases have put sports on hold and CC classes in the building are on hold as well.
As of Friday, the federal Bureau of Prisons reported 3 active cases among staff at the Berlin facility. The state prison lists no active cases at Berlin.
The Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin Friday reported one positive case among staff – two people who worked closely with the employee were tested and found negative.
The DHHS Sunday reported 722 new cases for a total of 6,560 positive cases in the state. There were also three new deaths along with three new deaths including a woman over 60 years of age in Coos County.
Since March, the DHHS reports 30, 956 New Hampshire people have had the coronavirus and 77 percent have recovered – 603 have died.
Vaccines are expected to be arriving by the end of the year with priority given to front line health care workers and high risk residents. Officials estimate it will be months before the general population can get vaccinated. Until there, Health care professionals continue to urge residents to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.