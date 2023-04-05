MILAN — The New Hampshire Outdoor Council has awarded its Extraordinary Service Award to the late Bradley Ray of Milan for his decades of work in search and rescue as a U.S. Forest Service Ranger on Mount Washington and his volunteer work on the Mount Washington Valley Ski Patrol. His nomination citation said Ray “spent a lifetime in service to those pursuing their passions in the wild places of the North Country mountains.”

The award is given by the Outdoor Council to an individual whose service to search and rescue “has risen far above and beyond even the highest level of expectations.”

