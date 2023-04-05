MILAN — The New Hampshire Outdoor Council has awarded its Extraordinary Service Award to the late Bradley Ray of Milan for his decades of work in search and rescue as a U.S. Forest Service Ranger on Mount Washington and his volunteer work on the Mount Washington Valley Ski Patrol. His nomination citation said Ray “spent a lifetime in service to those pursuing their passions in the wild places of the North Country mountains.”
The award is given by the Outdoor Council to an individual whose service to search and rescue “has risen far above and beyond even the highest level of expectations.”
A Berlin native, Ray served for over four decades as a ranger — educating persuading and rescuing visitors on the east side of Mount Washington and the central Presidential mountains — before retiring in 2001.
Whether handling climbing accidents in Tuckerman Ravine, leading a night search for missing hikers in Huntington Ravine, or coordinating on a search with N.H. Fish and Game, Ray was described as “unflappable.”
“He was involved in a remarkable thousand-plus SAR events, dozens of fatality recoveries, and leading rescuers through safe operations to make it back to the trailhead,” Chris Joosen wrote in his nomination submittal. After Ray retired from the Forest Service, he volunteered for almost another decade for the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Patrol.
Joosen, who worked with Ray as a snow ranger, wrote that it is hard to comprehend the impact Ray had and the many people he touched during his dedicated and lengthy service.
“He mentored, led and taught many volunteers and Snow Rangers who also went on play large roles in New Hampshire search and rescue service … Many successful operations today can in some way be linked to, and influenced by, his years helping and teaching others.”
Joosen also wrote about Ray’s compassion consoling family members and friends of those who had lost their lives in the days after tragic outcomes and meeting with families during extended searches. His compassion also extended to his rescue dogs, who knew they could always find a dog biscuit in his pocket.
Bradley Ray passed away in the fall of 2021 at the age of 82. The award was presented to Ray’s wife, Rebecca Oreskes, a writer and former U.S. Forest Service employee, on March 25 at the Holderness School in Plymouth.
Ray’s name will also be inscribed on a permanent plaque at the N.H. Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord.
Other recipients of the award include Michael Pelchat of Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Rick Wilcox of Mountain Rescue Service, and Nancy Lyons of New England K-9 SAR.
