ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Thousands of Spectrum customers in Maine and New Hampshire lost Internet and television service for over two hours Monday night. The outage forced the Berlin city council to postpone its regular council meeting until Wednesday.
“Yesterday evening (April 5) we identified two separate fiber breaks in our network, impacting services for Spectrum customers in Maine and New Hampshire. These separate breaks impacted our redundant path, which normally serves as backup, when a break or damage is incurred in a part of the network,” said Heidi Vandenbrouck, senior communications manager for the company.
Service went down around 5:30 p.m. and in most places was restored by 8 p.m.
Spectrum customers throughout Maine and much of New Hampshire were affected.
The Berlin city council meets Monday nights and because of the pandemic its meetings are held remotely on Zoom and also broadcast live over Facebook.
The meetings start at 6:30 p.m. but with many residents depending on Spectrum for internet access, the decision was made to reschedule the meeting for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
