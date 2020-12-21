Claire G. Goulet, 97, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H.
She was born in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada, on Feb. 7, 1923, the daughter of George and Marie Anna (Mercier) L’Heureux. She was raised in Lewiston, Maine.
She moved to Gorham, N.H., after her marriage to Lawrence A. Goulet.
Claire was totally devoted to her family as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She also worked at Holy Family Church, where she was known as the “Linen Lady.” Claire enjoyed snowmobiling, ice fishing and fishing “Up the River,” camping, knitting, crocheting, baking and canning from the family's garden. She enjoyed playing scat with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her immediate family includes her children Dennis Goulet and wife Susan of Kingston, N.H., Roger Goulet and wife Carol of Gorham, Rachel Wilson and husband David of Chichester, N.H., Denise Corrigan and husband Daniel of Gorham, and Peter Goulet and wife Catherine of Saco, Maine; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren. She also had step-brothers Raymond Goupil and wife Josiane of Kittery, Maine, and Roland Goupil of Lewiston, Maine, and a half sister Gisele Haney of San Diego, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Goulet on April 9, 2000, and by several siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church, Gorham. The service will be live streamed via facebook/bryantfuneralhomes for those unable to attend. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the activity fund at St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin or the Salve Regina Academy in Gorham. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
