LITTLETON — North Country State Sen. Erin Hennessey Monday announced she will not run for re-election this fall. Hennessey, (R-Littleton) is serving her first term as senator, having previously served three terms as state representative.
Her announcement comes just over a month before the filing period opens for state positions. The filing period opens June 1 and runs through June 10, with the primary scheduled for Sept. 13.
Hennessey said serving in the senate had been a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
“I cannot begin to put into words how much of an honor and privilege it has been representing the North Country as the District 1 Senator and previously as a state representative.,” she said in a statement she released.
But Hennessey said she travels back and forth to Concord three to five days a week and is often spending nights and weekends meeting with constituents.
“During this time, my kids have grown from 6 and 8 to 14 and 16. I don’t want to regret not spending more time at home with them and supporting them in their activities before they leave for college.”
Hennessey said she was proud of what the volunteer legislature had been able to achieve during her eight years, citing increased education funding for both the public school system and White Mountains Community College, infrastructure improvements, investments in health care, sending money back to towns, and stopping an income tax.
Hennessey currently serves on the Education, Finance, and Ways and Means Committees during her term.
“While it is bittersweet to be leaving the Legislature, I am very grateful that you gave me the opportunity to do my part to make the Granite State a better place to live and to visit. Our state, and our region, are a unique and special place, and I look forward to future opportunities to help our community and help New Hampshire,” she said.
In her campaign for the Senate, Hennessey stressed her ability to work across party lines, estimating that 99 percent of the bills she had sponsored or co-sponsored, had been bipartisan. She said legislators have to approach the position with an open mind and learn and grow to represent their constituents.
Hennessey holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College and has worked as a CPA for almost 14 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.