CONCORD — A coordinated drug enforcement operation last week resulted in the arrest of 31 individuals and the seizure of a large amount of drugs and currency in Coos and Grafton Counties.
U.S. Attorney Jane Young said the effort by federal, state, and local partners targeted the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Coos and Grafton Counties. She said five individuals were arrested on federal drug charges and another 26 on state drug offenses. Over the course of the investigations, law enforcement seized more than 14 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than 2 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine, 183 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 93 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and $131,397 in U.S. currency.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division, N.H. State Police; and the N.H. Drug Task Force led the investigation. Assistance was provided by the Colebrook Police Department, the Berlin Police Department, the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, the Whitefield Police Department, the Littleton Police Department, the Lancaster Police Department, and the United States Border Patrol.
The arrests resulted in the removal of individuals allegedly operating in the following New Hampshire communities: Berlin; Colebrook; Gorham; Groveton; Lancaster; Littleton; Stratford; and Whitefield.
The following defendants were arrested on federal charges:
1. John King, age 33, of Berlin, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. King made an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on April 19, 2023 and is detained.
2. Rose Hand, age 39, of Berlin, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hand made an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on April 19, 2023 and is temporarily detained.
3. Clarisa C. Haas, 26, of Berlin, for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, fentanyl. Haas made an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on April 20, 2023 and is detained.
4. Kimberly Supernois, 27, of Norton, VT for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. An initial appearance for Supernois has not been scheduled.
5. Alec Supernois, age 28, of Norton, VT for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. An initial appearance for Supernois has not been scheduled.
The charges provide for a maximum term of 20 years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and a minimum of three years of supervised release.
The names of those arrested on state charges were not available.
The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
