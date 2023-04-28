CONCORD — A coordinated drug enforcement operation last week resulted in the arrest of 31 individuals and the seizure of a large amount of drugs and currency in Coos and Grafton Counties.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said the effort by federal, state, and local partners targeted the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Coos and Grafton Counties. She said five individuals were arrested on federal drug charges and another 26 on state drug offenses. Over the course of the investigations, law enforcement seized more than 14 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than 2 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine, 183 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 93 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and $131,397 in U.S. currency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.