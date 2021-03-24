ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Citing the ongoing pandemic, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce has decided not to hold the Jericho ATV Festival this summer. This is the second year in a row the popular ATV event will be canceled because of COVID-19.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said the decision was a tough one for the chamber board but in the end the vote to forego the festival was unanimous.
Kinney said the uncertainty around COVID-19 and what guidelines will be in place by the July 30-31 date set for the festival made it impossible to plan an event that draws thousands to the Berlin-Gorham area.
Regardless of the progress being made in vaccinating the country, she said, the board felt it is likely some guidelines will still be in place by the end of July. Ensuring the safety of volunteers, vendors, participants and the greater community was a main concern in the board’s decision.
A release issued by the board said the festival brings people together to enjoy ATV riding but socializing is also a big part of the festival.
“Riders and non-riders enjoy the camaraderie created in crowded spaces such as the downtown block party, Heritage Park concert, mud pit races, food vendor lines, stunt shows and more. The ability to facilitate these guidelines would create a logistical challenge in enforcement and time and effort needed to ensure a positive festival and therefore it could become unmanageable and unprofitable,” the board said.
While the Jericho Festival is canceled, Kinney said there are still hundreds of miles of trails for riding and lots of other outdoor activities.
“Outdoor fun is not canceled,” she said.
Kinney stressed the chamber will continue to market the region for both motorized and non-motorized recreation.
Many travel and tourism experts are predicting there is pent-up demand to get out and people will be looking to vacation closer to home.
Kinney agrees with that analysis.
“We predict we will have a very busy tourism season,” she said. “We are still marketing the area. We want people to come,” she said.
Kinney said the Androscoggin Valley offers hiking, fishing, rafting, kayaking, biking and camping that can be enjoyed safely in the pandemic. She said the chamber’s marketing initiative “Your Adventure Starts here” outlines the many activities and places to visit.
While the Jericho ATV Festival is canceled this year, Kinney said the chamber is still holding out hope it will be able to hold its Wingzilla Festival in September and RiverFire in October.
