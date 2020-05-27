BERLIN — The death of George Cross has been deemed not suspicious although the N.H. Medical Examiner’s office said the manner and cause of death is undetermined at this time.
A joint Berlin and N.H. State Police press release said an autopsy performed last Friday positively identified the body found in a wooded area Thursday as that of the 65-year old Cross.
The release said a missing person’s report was filed for Cross with the Berlin police on Sept. 7, 2019. Searches of the area were undertaken by police and N.H. Fish and Game and K-9 units were used. In the months that followed, police said they followed up on a multitude of tips and his disappearance was publicized on social, state and local media. But the effort was unsuccessful.
Last Thursday shortly before 7 p.m., Berlin police received a report that human remains had been found in a wooded area off Kent Street, a hilly walk from Cross’ apartment at 424 Goebel on Berlin’s East Side. Berlin and State police recovered the body and sent it to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.