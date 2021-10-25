Editor's Note: Each of the candidates for Berlin City Council was asked to provide a brief overview of their candidacy for city council. There are nine candidates for four city council positions. The names herein are listed in the same order as presented to The Berlin Sun by the Berlin City Clerk's office. Those running for the school board will appear in the Thursday edition of The Berlin Sun.
Lucie Remillard
Good day citizens of Berlin, I am Lucie Remillard, a lifetime resident of the city. Berlin is my home, and where I chose to raise my children, invest in and plan my retirement. I am proud of this city, I love the people in Berlin and feel blessed growing up in such a beautiful community.
As a city councilor for 14 years, I enjoy taking an active part in our community. I have assisted in opening the doors of small businesses, such as Thai Cuisine, Exile Burrito, and First Place Car Wash. I am an active member of the planning board and have knowledge of the stability of industry such as the biomass plant and construction of North Country Growers.
Leaders within the city are dedicated to seeking funds to continue the road upgrades, such as Hutchins Street, Upper Main Street, Wight Street and Route 110. I vow to continue improve areas such as Glen Avenue, Cates Hill and neighborhood streets.
I support the continued growth that has contributed to increase in real estate value. Real estate value is strong, stable and with the development of Route 110, will increase. The financially dedicated investors will increase our tax base. This will support improvement within neighborhoods and the decrease our tax rate.
I have been successful in decreasing the tax rate and will continue that fight. I support a strong school system, police department, fire department and public works department.
I am employed by The Family Resource Center as business administrator. We have several offices throughout the North Country, with one location in Berlin. The staff is dedicated to decreasing drug, alcohol and substance abuse in our community. The Family Resource Center has many programs that are helping the financial needs of several families within Berlin.
I have been a real estate broker for many years and have assisted hundreds with the purchase and sale of property. Working as an associate with RE/MAX Northern Edge, we contribute funds from each sale to support small non-profits within our community. Each agent gives back to the community and its needs.
I volunteer in many city events, United Way, NH Food Bank and wherever I can best serve Berlin. I vow to do the same in the future.
Now, it is the responsibility of each individual to register and vote. If you have any questions or concerns, contact me via email at lucieremillard@gmail.com; and (603) 723-2617 — voicemail and text.
I look forward to an increase number of voters and supporters on Nov. 2, 2021.
Robert Theberge
Background: Born and raised in Berlin. Graduate of Berlin High School. Proudly served our country during the Vietnam War as a U.S. Navy Russian interpreter/translator. Completed, with honors a Bachelor of Science (University of Central Florida); Master of Science (Miami University) and, Ph.D. in epidemiology (The Penn State University). Employed by The Rockefeller Foundation and worked as their West African representative. Served as chief of party for numerous consultancies with The World Bank. Following several years in Africa, I returned to the U.S. due to malaria. I then was hired as the vice-chancellor of international programs for the University of Arkansas. Concerned about my parent’s health and welfare, I came home to Berlin.
Shortly thereafter, hired as city manager, during which I was involved with Brown Co.’s bankruptcy. My biggest disappointment as city manager was the city council’s vote to discontinue negotiations, after six months working with the city of Manchester to purchase our respective hydropower plants. I truly believe that the latter would have protected the city from future financial difficulties.
I was pleased to hear from then Gov. Jeanne Shaheen asking me to consider running as run for the state Legislature. I am now in my 20th year and currently serve on the Finance Committee, ensuring a powerful voice for the North Country. Also elected once again as chairman of the Coos County Delegation.
Because local elections are apolitical, i.e., non-partisan, I did not seek endorsement from any political individual. Although experience plays a role, diversity on the city council is paramount. The city’s charter ensures a continuation of institutional knowledge and history. The latter should alleviate any fears from the electorate. The diversification of members guarantees a more efficient a viable membership. As a current state representative, my day-to-day dealing with the Legislature gives members of the council a distinct advantage and one which I would play a key role. Nonetheless, more important than experience is common sense.
I also have considerable experience working on budgets, for foreign governments, the state and locally. However, with the current COVID-19 crisis, the development of future budget will be a difficult task. First and foremost, I will always keep in mind that the city has an aging population much of whom are on fixed incomes.
I would be honored to have your vote Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Kathy Trumbull
My name is Kathy Trumbull, and I am running for city council. I have a Master of Education degree from Rivier College, followed by additional coursework from Plymouth College in pursuit of my certifications: elementary education, special education, reading specialist and school psychologist.
I previously worked in various educational roles including language arts teacher, special education teacher and school psychologist in schools throughout the North Country. I also co-owned Exit Realty Trailblazers, a real estate franchise business where we trained and hired numerous local agents at our Berlin office. I recently founded TreeCity Arts, a non-profit organization formed to promote public access to the arts, provide a future venue for products made by local artists and craftspeople, host themed art shows, and provide artists with a live-work art studio rental apartment. I have invested in downtown Berlin, where renovations have been ongoing since 2015 at 112 Pleasant St., and TreeCity Arts is currently hosting artists with affordable workspaces to rent.
I have been dedicated to volunteering my entire life. I’ve been a longtime member of the Coos County Botanical Garden Club, raising awareness of the beauty of plants throughout the community. I’ve also been a member of the Main Street Program and Day of Caring group leader each May for years, managing volunteer efforts at various plantings. I formed the committee that re-established the Farmer’s Market on Main Street after it was canceled and was also one of the original volunteers on the Androscoggin Food Co-op Committee formed to open a local, member-owned grocery store featuring fresh, locally grown and crafted food products year-round.
I have successfully tackled problems in other New Hampshire towns, forming focus groups, and even published a newsletter distributed townwide when we saw that only one message was getting out. We solved a junk car problem that created a terrible blight, prevented the oldest heron rookery from being decimated and resolved countless dilemmas brought forth by members of our community.
My husband and I bought and renovated our home here in 2010. I share a bright, positive outlook for the city of Berlin and am enthusiastic about its future. I am willing to work hard on issues like retaining our youth, encouraging new businesses, increasing services for seniors, making our downtown more walkable year-round and maintaining recreational amenities to increase opportunities for exercise and activity for all ages.
Diana Berthiaume
I’m running for city councilor to put my passion for the community I love to work for the citizens of the place I’m proud to call home!
I hold a bachelor's degree in criminal justice/human services and am a strong advocate for public safety. I have a child in the Berlin School System and believe in the value of the youth of this city.
Through my decades of work in employment, volunteerism and as an elected official, I’ve had a leadership role in successfully maximizing the economic impact of the construction and activation of the Federal Prison resulting in good paying construction jobs and prison employment for the citizens of our community. I have taught workshops on the federal application process and helped hundreds of applicants successfully navigate the complex federal application process resulting in them getting good paying jobs with benefits. Through my work with businesses, I’ve been recognized by the president of Capone Iron as a major reason his company established Capone Iron Northwoods Division. I have a strong understanding of Economic Development and the importance of establishing strong working relationships with businesses in the Berlin.
I volunteer on many economic development boards and I have dedicated countless hours of community service to influence positive outcomes for the City of Berlin. I was honored to be awarded “Citizen of the Year” by AVER (Androscoggin Valley Economic Recovery) and was also selected to the NH Union Leaders “Forty Under 40” in recognition of my leadership role at a young age. I’m especially proud of the leadership role I have played in the Chamber of Commerce as a board of director, chair of the events committee and as Vice President, bringing hugely successful events such as Riverfire, Wingzilla and until this year, the Jericho ATV Festival along with two Camp RZR festivals!
These events brought thousand of tourists and dollars to our city. They have resulted in the trickle of cash flowing through local businesses and many homes being purchased and upgraded! Prior to this, homes sales in Berlin were stagnant and many homes were in disrepair! These events also stimulated private investment by local businesses to develop properties in anticipation of continued economic growth.
These are examples of verifiable results that impacted the city of Berlin! With your support I hope to continue on the path of success for the citizens of the city that I love.
Timothy P. Donovan Sr.
I have been a distributor for the region for 35 years, with Frito Lay, and then self-employed, owning the Wise Potato Chip franchise and four others. I have served four terms on the City Council, giving me a broad range of experience as well as many accomplishments, I still maintain my business as well as my political network, as I am retired now and can devote more time and effort to help Berlin move into the future.
My top priorities are addressing the current housing crisis, I have vast experience and knowledge as a commissioner of the Neighborhood Revitalization program to address housing issues in Berlin, that needs a make over.
Negotiating with the private sector to develop in Berlin, too often politicians don't understand how the private sector works and what drives investment. I do, first hand, and my business network is long and deep in the county as well as New England.
And finally, the Berlin Municipal Airport, myself and Ray Burton worked many long years to bring that airport to a state-of-the-art level, my visits there show me it has fallen back a bit, the airport is the single most important economic development tool the city, as well as the region, has as far as transportation infrastructure is concerned. The airport has 250 acres of land on the north side of the runway to develop a warehousing facility to attract companies that use air transportation as their means of distribution.
Steven Korzen
Hello, Berlin, my name is Steve Korzen, and I’m running for Berlin City Council in the Nov. 2 elections. I moved to Berlin about 20 years ago with my wife and two boys, and we have enjoyed becoming active members of this community, raising our family in this great city we are proud to call home.
I currently work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs as the training operation coordinator for the secretariat. As a man of diverse experience, I am a proud Eagle Scout, Black Belt in Shotokan Karate and passionate about serving others. My educational background includes Northeastern University, Bridgewater State University, and University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. I completed my degree in Business Administration with a 4.0.
For over a decade I worked in retail management, enjoyed three years as a U.S. Postal Service supervisor, and currently have over 25 years in public service in state government. I’m excited to bring my decades of public service experience to the next level. My project management skills were an integral contributor to many successful statewide efforts ranging from environmental protection initiatives to state property and asset management projects. I have served on various committees, and in 2015 was awarded the Eugene H. Rooney Jr. Public Service Award from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
I currently serve on our secretariat's Health and Safety Committee developing and maintaining our statewide emergency action plan. I have seen what works, and what doesn’t. In addition to my accounting, and human resource management skills, I can also help bridge the communication gap between citizens and leadership. I bring to the Berlin City Council a new set of eyes to help organize the many projects that will move Berlin forward with project management, public service administration, as well as creative problem solving.
My greatest strengths are both the ability to understand systems and processes and maximize results through thoughtful business process redesign, as well as the ability to bring our community together for our benefit. I am there speaking with residents firsthand, sharing their concerns, hopes, and ideas. I am always happy to hear ideas on how to improve our city and my door is always open. I will serve on the city council thoughtfully, respectfully, and with the citizens of Berlin as my only motivation. I will show up, I will contribute, and I will stand firm for my community.
Richard G. Laflamme Jr.
I have put in my name on the ballot for city council.
I am looking to help the city progress in these trying times.
Berlin needs forward movement to move to the forward as a city. It has come to my attention attending city council meetings open to the public most of the present council members are living in the past.
With what seems like they have no idea what the city needs to progress.
Peter P. Morency
To Berlin voters:
My name is Peter Morency, and I am asking for your vote for city councilor.
I was fortunate to be born and raised in Berlin. I have lived here for my entire life and devoted my career to this community.
As a young adult, my ambition was to somehow make the world a better place. Having that in mind, I became a police officer with the Berlin Police Department, serving the Berlin community for 35 years with nearly the last 20 years as chief of police. It would be a privilege to expand my service to the citizens by accepting the responsibilities of city councilor.
During my years in law enforcement, I saw the best and worst in people and quickly discovered 90 percent of my time would be spent dealing with only 10 percent of the population. While that is the nature of the profession, it is unfortunate that little time was left for me to give to the law-abiding citizens who form the majority of Berlin’s population. I love this community and would be grateful for the opportunity to do just that.
If elected, I will continue to seek and fight for resources. I will strive for the creation of more opportunities for our younger residents through trade schools, internships and apprentice programs which would allow them to remain in this area and raise their families here.
I realize the challenges and financial burdens facing Berlin’s citizens, many of whom are elderly, and will do everything possible to defend your interests. I will continue to advocate for programs that impede the opioid epidemic and the devastation it creates. I will also ask the candidates — each who cared enough to run for office — to remain involved, even if not elected; your opinions and thoughts are important and need to be heard.
When I look at our city, I see challenges we have overcome and how resilient we are as a community. I also recognize there are challenges remaining and more to come. Please be assured that I will listen to your concerns and work toward addressing your issues in the best interest of the city of Berlin.
Knowledge and experience in leadership are key to successfully moving our community forward. It would my honor to work alongside Berlin’s mayor and council.
For my bio, please go to Facebook "Re-elect Mayor Paul Grenier."
Henry W. Noel
Born in Berlin (on the East Side), I attended King School and Ange Gardien for my grammar school years, then went on to Séminaire St. Charles Borromée in Sherbrooke for my first two years of high school. At the Séminaire, I deepened and broadened my native French; there also I developed a love for gymnastics and athletics. When I transferred to Notre-Dame in Berlin for my last two years of high school, I played a lot of sports, even playing on Berlin’s American Legion baseball team for three years. After graduation from Notre-Dame High School in 1967, I studied at Boston College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English (1971).
I returned to the North Country to work at the Cog Railway for Ed Clark (of Clark’s Trading Post) and followed him to Beecher Falls, Vt., where he had started the North Stratford Railroad to service the Ethan Allen furniture plant and some grain facilities in Colebrook.
This experience led to my being hired (in 1981) by James River Corporation to manage the Berlin Mills Railway (BMRY) when they first took over the Mills in Berlin and Cascade. Later, as Crown Vantage struggled to keep the Pulp and Paper Mills running in Berlin, they sold off the BMRY to the local St Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad to operate. Crown Vantage offered me the opportunity to manage its two Wastewater Treatment Plants, where I worked until the mills (now Pulp and Paper of America) filed for bankruptcy protection (in 2001).
My experience at the Mill Treatment Plants opened the door for me to take work in the lab, and later as superintendent at the city’s pollution Control facility. During my 16-year tenure there, the city supported two major upgrades of the plant facilities, and multiple projects in the city streets repairing and replacing sewer infrastructure (ongoing).
I retired from the city in 2018. In retirement, I have served one term as a representative in the State House and am active with the Coos County Democratic Party. I am following the city’s development after the closure of the pulp mill and support the direction the council has taken. I have great trust in the experience and knowledge my fellow candidates have shown which belies their affection for the city and their desire to continue city government in that responsible direction.
