BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board received several updates on various projects last Tuesday including the status of the former Brown School building.
In response to a question from Berlin Building Inspector Michel Salek, Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme said the resolution for the sale of the Brown School building would be brought to the council soon.
According to unofficial meeting minutes, Laflamme made the planning board aware of a new state law taking effect Jan. 1 that requires a community with vacant school property to give an existing charter school the right of first refusal for its use.
Laflamme said there is an existing charter school in Lancaster, but it is unknown if they are interested in the building.
According to information presented at the meeting, New England Family Housing/TKB Properties, who the Berlin City Council recently approved to take over the building for $1, is aware of the law and is moving quickly to obtain an environmental engineer, develop a budget and get grant funding for its project to turn the building into apartments.
The new law was passed by the Legislature under HB 278 during the 2021 legislative session and signed by the governor on Aug. 10.
The law requires the superintendent of each school district to report to the New Hampshire Department of Education each unused facility owned by the school district on July 1, 2022, and every July thereafter.
The law provides that a school district shall offer an unused facility to a chartered public school for purchase or lease under certain circumstances. Subsection III (a) states:
"If a school district’s school board extends an offer to purchase or lease an unused facility to a party, other than an approved chartered public school operating in this state, the contract shall include a provision which makes the purchase or lease subject to the right of first refusal by an approved chartered public school operating in this state."
Subsection III (b) further states:
"If the offer to purchase or lease is accepted, the school district selling or leasing the unused facility shall notify the charter school administrator of the department of education, who shall notify all approved chartered public schools in this state, as listed on the department of education's website, of the contract to purchase or lease the unused facility. The notice provided to the charter school administrator shall contain clear language that the unused facility is available to any approved chartered public school in this state only, and shall list the offering school district's name and location, the square footage of the unused facility, the contact information of the offering school district's representative, and the expiration date of the right of first refusal which shall be 60 days after the date of the notification to the charter school administrator.
In other matters before the planning board:
Laflamme updated the board on the most recent Master Plan Committee meeting.
Laflamme told the board a draft vision plan with six elements was presented and discussed in detail.
Laflamme also told the board that all of the pieces are in place to put the proposed Riverwalk project out of bid as soon as she receives the OK from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. It is anticipated that the project will be put out for bid in January.
Laflamme shared with the board an issue that has come up concerning the rural residential zone permitted uses regarding group child care. Currently, a home-based child care facility only allows for six children or less and Group A and Group B child care facilities can have up to 12 children. The rural residential zone currently allows home-based child care facilities but not group care facilities and Laflamme asked the board whether they would allow group child care facilities in rural residential zones.
The board voted to approve recommending to the city council to add group child care facilities to rural residential zones.
