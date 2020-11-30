BERLIN — A Chichester businessman has purchased the 300-acre Jericho Gateway Campground property on Route 110 with immediate plans to improve the existing campsites for the 2021 season. Beyond that, Bruce Luksza said he plans to spend $5 million expanding the campground over the next five years, adding RV hookups, four season cabins and tent sites. He also has plans to create a venue at the campground for festivals and ATV shows and to do ATV sales and rentals.
“I’m building an ATV park in the middle of ATV country,” Luksza said.
Located just west of Jericho Mountain State Park, the 300-acre piece of property is intersected by the Yamaha Connector trail, which connects to the extensive trail network in the region.
Luksza said for 2021 his plan is to clean up the existing campsite area, open up some additional campsites for dry camping, and put up a comfort station offering bathroom and shower facilities. He also hopes to put in a few cabins.
Luksza will be at the planning board meeting Tuesday night for conceptual consultation on the first phase of his plan.
He purchased the property from Stephen Clorite who started developing a campground. But Clorite never made it to site plan review and instead allowed people to use the property on a limited basis for dry camping on a donation basis.
Luksza said in future phases he would increase the number of dry camping areas, cabins, RV hook-ups and add some tent sites. Eventually, Luksza said he hopes to sell a limited number of quarter-acre camp lots.
His plans also include ATV sales and rentals onsite, a park store, a recreation hall and an outdoor area for festivals.
He stressed that he intends to hire local contractors and workers and estimates that the campground will employ 20 to 30 people to start with and that number would grow as the campground develops.
Luksza, who owns an excavation and trucking business in Chichester, said he told his sons four years ago that he wanted to find something he could invest in that would be fun.
His sons were ATVers and eventually brought him to the Jericho ATV Festival in Berlin. He enjoyed the sport and ended up purchasing an ATV at the festival. He also learned there the Jericho Gateway campground was for sale and ended up purchasing it.
