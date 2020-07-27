BERLIN — Property owners can expect to receive their new valuations early next month with sales data showing property values in the city overall are continuing to increase.
Corcoran Consulting Associates Vice President Monica Hurley said sale prices have been running 16 percent higher than the city valuation since October. At Wednesday’s Berlin Board of Assessors meeting, Hurley said that 9.8 percent of that increase occurred since October. And she projects the housing market will continue to rise.
The city hired Corcoran in May to perform a full city revaluation as required every five years by the state. Hurley presented the board Wednesday with a 44-page list of preliminary values. The board members will now review the values and meet with Hurley within the next week.
If the board approves, Hurley said notices of the new values would be mailed to all taxpayers the first week of August. Property owners who disagree with the value for their property would have 10 days to call to schedule an informal hearing with Corcoran staff at city hall. The firm will also offer telephone hearings. Time would be set aside to do home inspections if requested by the property owner. Corcoran will finalize values and notify taxpayers who had a hearing. By Aug. 31, Hurley said her firm hopes to submit its final values to the board.
The last full revaluation was done in 2015. In 2018, the city did a statistical update to capture some of the increase in residential property values to offset a drop in utility assessments.
Hurley said the contract specified they look at two years of sales in the city. She said Corcoran started the process by gathering information about sales. Forms were mailed to 245 sales the company thought might qualify. The forms asked if the property was offered on the open market, if the seller was a friend or family member, were concessions made for the sale, and was personal property included in the sale price.
Hurley said staff was out in the field the first two weeks of June, measuring and listing all the sale properties. Because of the coronavirus, she said they tried not to enter a property, but knocked on the door to let the property owner know they were there measuring. She said many people let them into their houses anyway.
Hurley reported they found 191 qualified sales, of which 84 were sales from Oct. 1, 2019, through this June. Hurley said they had a good number of sales for the revaluation.
The company then conducted a field review of every property in the city except for utility properties, which are handled by a different firm.
Looking at residential values by property type, Hurley said the median sale price for a ranch style house is $105,000 with a median living area of 1,160 square feet. Median sale price for a colonial is $96,000 with 1,674 square feet while the sale price for a conventional (or New England) house is $75,000 with 1,397 square feet.
The median price for a two-unit apartment house is $60,000, $67,000 for a 3-unit, and $100,00 for a 4-unit. Hurley said since the 2015 revaluation, the assessment was about $9,000 per unit and now it is up to about $20,000 per unit. In southern New Hampshire, however, she said assessment is about $70,000 per unit.
