GORHAM — Over a dozen people gathered at Deidre Blais Seven Sisters Art Gallery at 32 Exchange St. in Gorham Friday night to await the artist of the month, Maddie Rose Templeton.
Templeton’s work is pen-and ink-based and then colored in large prints. Some of her most popular works were already on the wall when she arrived.
Steve Teczar a retired elementary art teacher and Gorham resident said, “I’ve been an admirer of Maddie’s work since I saw her pictures in a show in Maine a few years ago. I use the same methods in my work, so I know what effort she puts into her artwork.”
Templeton is self-taught and uses an ink well and a pen with differently sized nibs, which allows her to differ the textures and lines in her work. (A nib is the tip of the pen). Her work, although in the realistic style, uses geometric shapes and patterns to convey a conceptual design.
When Templeton arrived, she was greeted by admirers and old friends from the Berlin/Gorham area and western Maine. Originally from Bethel, Maine, Templeton currently lives in the Paris, Maine, area and is well known in local art circles.
Templeton said, “I am a Mainer, born right across the border, and I am an artist. I have been making art since I was unable to speak words. I thought I wanted to try other things. I have been a waitress, working in cafes, and a nurse: I always came back to art for fulfillment.
“Art is now my profession. I make large paintings and reproduce them, and I supply little shops all over New England with my products,” she said. “When the pandemic hit, I put everything else aside and decided to just do art. Art is now my profession. I do large pen-and-ink drawings then color them and then reproduce them as large- and smaller-sized prints and as greeting cards and other items to sell. I have dabbled in other things for a livelihood but always, art has been the best thing for me.
"I like making pictures of the natural world around us. My work has been influenced by Spanish American and Native American art styles.”
Templeton went on to say, “We are really lucky to have so much natural world around us. So, I want to share that with other people. I want them to see what we get to see every day. I just continue to grow, all the time. New art shops have been reaching out to me. This afternoon I got a request for cards from Bloom, N.C. The farther I can branch out, the more success I can attain and the more art I can do. I like conservation and the natural world, the community in it and the art of nature.”
Templeton has a great love for her home state.
“I love of state of Maine. I love drawing animals: the moose, the bear, deer and local people. I love these animals because they are here. I just want to continue to grow my business and continue to reach out. The farther geographically I can go with my products, the more people I can reach.”
Greeting people in the crowd, Templeton turned and said, “I am always astounded by the community here that supports the arts. You are so lucky.”
Templeton’s drawings, prints and cards are currently on display for the month of February at Seven Sisters gallery, and after the month a few of her prints and cards will still be available. A new artist of the month will be featured in March.
