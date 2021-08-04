BERLIN — Berlin Regional Airport officials met last week with N.H. National Guard officials to discuss space at the airport for a hanger. The National Guard is considering using its vacant armory on Riverside Drive as a base of operations to support its North Country aviation mission. If the plan is adopted, the National Guard would use the airport for landing and take-offs of its Blackhawk helicopter.
Berlin Mayor and Airport Commission Chair Paul Grenier said the National Guard is looking for a 2- to 4-acre plot of land at the airport to build a hanger. He said Adjutant General Major General David Mikolaities and members of his staff discussed their request with Grenier, City Councilor and Airport Commission member Mark Eastman, Airport Manager Marcel Leveille, and Airport Engineer Eric Grenier. Both parties described the meeting as productive.
“The meeting went very well,” said NHNG Director of Public Affairs LTC Gregory Heilshorn.
Grenier said the two sides are close to an agreement.
The mayor said the National Guard expects it would do training here four to six weekends a year. It would also use the facility for search and rescue mission and wildfire suppression in support of N.H. Fire and Game.
Currently all of the N.H. Army Guard aviation operations are based in Concord. The National Guard Blackhawks fly out of Concord to do high altitude training in the White Mountain National Forest. Basing operations out of the Berlin airport would eliminate the 30-minute flight time to the North Country.
While having an aviation base in the North Country would save the National Guard money in the long run as well as improve its efficiency and response time in support of rescue operations, there is also a financial benefit to the city.
The airport already sells Jet A fuel used by the Blackhawks and Grenier said the additional fuel sales would reduce the need for the $35,000 to $50,000 annual subsidy the city provides the airport. The airport could become self-supporting.
The Armory has been vacant for two years and the city and Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority both looked at the property. The Berlin police commission proposed moving the police station there but the city council rejected the idea. BIDPA also declined to accept ownership.
Heilshorn previously noted that the property is in good shape and no renovations would be required if the decision is made to use it for aviation operations.
The armory sits on a 3.25-acre site on Route 16, across from the Androscoggin River. The main building is 20,608 square feet in size. There are two smaller buildings on the property — a 4,000-square-foot metal storage building and a 115-square-foot metal hazardous waste shed.
