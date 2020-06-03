MILAN — As the Nansen Ski Club prepares for a sanctioned ski jumping competition at the Nansen Ski Jump next February 27-28, the club is participating in next week’s NH Gives to raise money for the restoration.
After 35 years of dormancy, the club is restoring the jump with construction scheduled to get underway in late summer. The club has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission. The grant requires a $62,000 match plus members of the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump estimate another $100,000 will still be needed to get the jump ready for its inaugural competition.
Friends of Nansen Ski Jump Treasurer Scott Halvorson said by participating in NH Gives the club is making its first real attempt at wide spread fund raising.
NH Gives is an annual 24-hour fund raising event for non-profits that runs from 6 p.m. on June 9 to 6 p.m. on June 10.
Halvorson encourages Nansen donors to make their donations early because there is a 1-on-1 match for the first $250,000 donated to all participating charities. Additional incentives ranging from $250 to $1,000 are awarded to non-profits during the event.
To find Nansen Ski Club’s profile page go to www.nhgives.org and type Nansen Ski Club in the search box. Once on the club’s page, donators can choose how much they want to give.
Bolstered by the $250,000 NBRC grant the renovation process has already begun. The best ski jump design engineers in the country are designing the required modifications for long flights and safe landings, while maintaining its historical character. Construction is set to begin in late summer and be completed by late fall. The club, however, needs additional funding to provide outrun barricades, snow making, and marker stairs that it hopes it can raise through NH Gives.
