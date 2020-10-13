MILAN — The Nansen Ski Club is waiving membership fees for the coming season and inviting the public to use its groomed Nordic trail system at Milan Hill State Park for free.
“We want to give something back to the community that has supported us for almost 150 years now,” said Club President Peter Higbee. He said the club’s gesture coincides with the 250th anniversary celebration of the town of Milan in 2021.
Given the continued hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic, Higbee said it makes sense to encourage people to get outdoors and use the trail system. Because of the pandemic, the state is not allowing use of the club’s warming hut and the club expects some of its usual programming will be suspended. But there is ample parking and Higbee said the club hopes to attract new people to ski and snowshoe on its trails.
He said the club still needs people to fill out a membership application and sign a release of liability, but there will be no charge. Membership fees were $50 for an individual and $80 for a family.
The club depends entirely on volunteer labor to groom and maintain its 11-kilometer trail system. Membership fees and donations go to cover various insurance policies, fuel for the equipment and the cost of plowing and sanding the road into the park.
Higbee said the club feels it can cover those costs this year without membership fees. Still, he said, the cub is always happy to accept donations.
To encourage newcomers, the club is holding a ski and snowshoe swap to provide affordable gear.
Higbee said the club has been able to collect equipment to loan but won’t be able to run its loaner program because of the pandemic. So, the swap will allow people with good equipment they no longer use to offer it for sale at a reasonable price to someone who could use it. The club will run the swap on Nov. 14 at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park, giving people plenty of time to go through their equipment.
“We really want people to be able to get outdoors,” said Higbee, explaining that the free use of the trails and the ski swap are designed to make cross country skiing and snowshoeing available and affordable to everyone.
The club is holding a work day this Saturday, Oct. 17, and welcomes volunteers to help clear trails.
Volunteers will walk the trails and cut tree limbs and shrubs that have grown up along the trails. There will be some loppers on hand but people are encouraged to bring their own hand tools and brush cutters. Chain saws are not allowed unless they have been certified by N.H. State Parks. Volunteers will gather at 10 a.m. at the main parking lot at the park.
Social distancing and masks will be required and there will be some prescreening questions. Bottled water and pre-packaged snacks will be provided. To register in advance, email shawn.marquis@skinansen.com.
Higbee noted this is a good time to join the oldest ski club in the country. The club has big plans to expand its trail system and a separate committee is working to revitalize the Nansen Ski Jump and host ski jumping events there.
“We bring winter fun and recreation to the people of the North Country and aim to have fun while doing it,” he said.
