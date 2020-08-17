By Barbara Tetreault
MILAN — In another milestone for the rejuvenation of the Nansen Ski Jump, the club is advertising for bids to reconstruct the historic facility. Members of the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump hope to get the structure ready to host a sanctioned event there next February if COVID-19 permits.
Friends Treasurer Scott Halvorson said the desired work for the reconstruction was extensive and took longer than expected. The club hired CBS Squared Inc. of Chippewa Falls, Wis. to design the project and Halvorson said the firm solicited input from ski jump experts across the country.
“Our jump, once renovated, will be the envy of the East,” said Halvorson.
Recognizing the bid opening on Sept. 3 is later than the Friends hoped, the bid splits the work into priority items that must be completed by the end of this year to allow the competition in February and deferrable items with a June 30, 2021 deadline.
The priority work includes 1) Salvage and reinstall in-run tower decking to improve the profile and width and to add ski track, deflection boards and start platforms; 2) Install cast-in-place concrete retaining wall and deck structure to improve landing hill profile near the takeoff; and 3) Install deflection guardrail along the landing hill.
Items that can be deferred are the grading and shaping the landing hill to improve the profile and construction of a new judges tower off the landing hill.
In addition, the Friends are requesting a quote on constructing a coaches stand, to see if money allows that component to go forward.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 when the public bid opening will take place at HEB Engineers office in North Conway.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Nansen Ski Jump at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 and potential bidders will be given a tour and the work items will be explained.
The project is being advertised locally as well as in the U.S.A. Nordic and Construction Journal. Information is also available on the club’s website at skinansen.com.
Last fall, club received a $250,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant to renovate the jump. But a requirement of the grant was that the club have a long-term agreement to renovate and operate the state-owned jump. The agreement was negotiated with the state and approved by the Executive Council in April. The agreement runs for 10 years and the club has the right to renew it for a second 10-year period. The club also had to provide a $62,000 match.
With the criteria met to access the grant money, the club went out for bids and hired CBS Squared to do the design work. The Friends have also continued fund raising activities, participating this year in the N.H. Gives campaign.
Built in 1937, the jump hosted the first two winter Olympic trials in 1938 and 1939, as well as four National Championships and six North American championships.
Four members of Nansen Ski Club are enshrined in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. The jump is on the National Register of Historic Places, which cites its importance in the history of ski jumping. But the Friends hope to revive not just the facility but the sport of Nordic jumping in the region. Plans are in the works for a small jump to allow younger teens to take up the sport.
