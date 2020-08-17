GORHAM — It was another busy drive-thru food pantry for the N.H. Food Bank last Friday. Cars were lined up in multiple rows when the distribution got underway at 1 p.m. at the Chapman property at 459 Main St. (Berlin-Gorham Road).
Christy Langlois, food systems coordinator for N.H. Food Bank said 43,100 pounds of food were given away to 650 families.
“This makes a huge impact for one community,” she said.
Unlike the previous drive-thru mobile pantries, the N.H. National Guard was not available to help distribute the food boxes and local volunteers stepped up to fill the void.
Last Friday’s drive-thru was the third in the Berlin-Gorham area in less than six months. With the lapse of enhanced unemployment benefits, the Food Bank is anticipating the need for assistance will only increase as COVID-19 continues to impact the economy.
The NH Food Bank's next drive-thru mobile food pantry is this Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Center Ossipee, from 1-3 p.m. (or while supplies last).
The N.H. Food Bank estimates one out of every seven New Hampshire residents does not know where their next meal is coming from, a figure that has increased by an estimated 71,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The food bank is a program of Catholic Charities of New Hampshire that has worked since 1984 to relieve hunger in the state. The food bank generally does not receive federal or state funding for food distribution but has accepted one-time funding through the federal CARES Act.
