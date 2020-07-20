SARGENT’S PUCHASE — Fish and Game authorities say a Massachusetts man is “lucky to be alive” after he left the trail and was caught under fallen snow after the snow arch in Tuckerman Ravine that he was standing under collapsed in the heat of early Saturday afternoon.
The man, identified as Alphonse Riang, 28, of Quincy, Mass., was rescued by authorities and volunteers, brought down the Sherburne Ski Trail and brought by Gorham Rescue to Androsciggin Valley Hospital in Berlin where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Contacted Monday, a hospital spokesman said she was not allowed to provide further information regarding Riang’s condition due to privacy laws.
According to the press release issued Sunday by Fish and Game Conservation Officer Glen Lucas, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a hiker made a 911 call that was transferred to Fish and Game saying a hiker was caught in an avalalanche on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail.
Contacting the caller, Fish and Game said that other hikers near him believed that there were potentially two people caught.
When the situation was described further, Fish and Game said it was understood that there was not an avalanche but an actual collapse of the annual snow formation in Tuckerman Ravine known as “The Tuckerman Snow Arch.”
Fish and Game said the conservation officer asked if anyone could safely make their way over to the snow pile and assess the situation for safety of responders and potential lifesaving of the victims. The caller said that he did not think it was safe for anyone at that time.
Calls were made to Appalachian Mountain Club, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, and other Conservation Officers in order to respond to the area for the emergency. While responding to the area, further information was received that there was only one person under the snow.
A coordinated response was organized and hikers were relayed up the Sherburne Ski Trail to Hermit Lake Shelter where they hiked up to the victim’s location. Due to the rescue being on the White Mountain National Forest, U.S. Forest Service contributed resources to include ATVs and hikers in order to assist with the rescue.
It was stated that Riang went off the trail and under the snow arch to take a video of the area. The snow arch collapsed while Riang was underneath it, crushing him with what was described as, “a basketball court size amount of snow.” Another witness said that, “it sounded like a sonic boom (when the snow arch collapsed and landed).”
It is unknown how long Riang was under the snow and ice, however passer-by hikers saw and heard the event and helped pick up and move the large ice and snow blocks that fell on him.
AMC personnel from Hermit Lake were the first to arrive at Riang, after he was moved from the snow collapse. As more rescue personnel arrived it was determined that Riang had received serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Due to his injuries, and location on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, Fish and Game said it was determined that a slow, assisted walk down the trail would be just as safe as a carryout. Riang was assisted down to Hermit Lake shelter where he was then loaded onto an ATV.
Riang was brought down the Sherburne Ski Trail and arrived at Pinkham Notch Visitor’s Center parking lot at approximately 6:45 p.m. Riang was then loaded into a Gorham Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatments of his injuries.
Authorities said the incident should act as a reminder to stay on the trail and not go on or under any suspended snow bridges or arches of any kind, especially in the summer months when all snowpack is losing its structural integrity due to the sun and temperature.
Frank Carus, leader snow ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, based out of the Androscoggin Valley Ranger District in Gorham, was not part of the rescue as it was his day off, but contacted Monday, he said that the snow hung on very long in the ravine this year due to the late cold and snowy spring.
He said at this time of year, the snowpack that remains is dense and heavy.
“It’s very dense and having that stuff land on you is like getting hit by a bunch of refrigerators,” said Carus, who said at least one and possibly two people have died over the years by standing under the collapsing snow arch, including 15-year-old Sewall Faunce of Massachusetts, who died on July 24, 1886, according to late Jackson writer Nicholas Howe’s bestselling book, “Not Without Peril.”
“The snow arch forms every year due to the snowpack getting undermined by the flowing water, creating that snow arch that has been so well-documented and photographed,” said Carus, who leads the snow rangers team at the Mount Washington Avalanche Center every November through June 1, after which Fish and Game takes over search and rescue operations in the Cutler River drainage on Mount Washington and throughout the White Mountains.
“I don’t know the details (as I was not there) but it appears he went off trail to check out the snow arch and either went under it or stood on it. You see photos of people on social media doing the same thing. These things are not advisable,” said Carus.
For further information, email info@wildlife.nh.gov.
