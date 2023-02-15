snowmobile crash

A snowmobile, driven by Christopher Carson, 53, of Gilford, is seen after its crash on First Connecticut last Thursday. N.H. Fish and Game’s Conservation Officers reminds snowmobilers and fishermen that with the upcoming statewide fishing derby, riders need to be cautious of ice conditions, pressure ridges and snow drifts when operating snowmobiles and OHRVs. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PITTSBURG — A Gilford man was seriously injured last Thursday, Feb. 9, in a snowmobile crash on First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg.

Christopher Carson, 53, of Gilford was reportedly traveling on First Connecticut Lake at a high rate of speed when he struck a snow drift on the ice and was ejected from his snowmobile.

