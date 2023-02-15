PITTSBURG — A Gilford man was seriously injured last Thursday, Feb. 9, in a snowmobile crash on First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg.
Christopher Carson, 53, of Gilford was reportedly traveling on First Connecticut Lake at a high rate of speed when he struck a snow drift on the ice and was ejected from his snowmobile.
Rescue personnel, along with a Forest and Lands Ranger and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the crash.
Carson was evaluated at the scene and placed into the Pittsburg Fire Department’s rescue snowmobile then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital by 45th Parallel EMS. Carson was evaluated at UCVH for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
N.H. Fish and Game’s Conservation Officers reminds snowmobilers and fishermen that with the upcoming statewide fishing derby, riders need to be cautious of ice conditions, pressure ridges and snow drifts when operating snowmobiles and OHRVs.
Carson's accident was one of four snowmobile accidents reported by Fish and Game over the past week.
On Monday morning, Feb. 13, a girl was injured after going off of the trail and into some trees adjacent to the Corridor 11 Snowmobile Trail in Jefferson
At about 11 a.m., the 15-year-old from the United Kingdom (England) was riding snowmobiles with a family member through a winding section of trail. Upon hitting an icy puddle, she lost control of her machine and went off of the trail, striking several trees.
As a result of the crash she sustained significant but none-life-threating injuries. She was immediately assisted by her riding companion, who texted 911 from the scene (as there was no cell service at that location).
The riding companion ultimately transported the young woman via snowmobile to the trail crossing of U.S. Route 2, where a phone call for help was placed.
Upon receiving word of the incident, rescue personnel from the Jefferson Fire Department, Lancaster Ambulance, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer began responding. The young patient was quickly located and evaluated roadside before being taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for further evaluation and treatment of injuries.
An investigation into the crash revealed that this was the first time that the involved operator had ridden a snowmobile on a trail system. Prior to her ride she had completed an approved OHRV Safety Course and equipped herself with all of the proper safety equipment for her adventure.
Her family member and riding companion had procured trail maps and taken care to prepare for the trip as well. In the press release about the accident, Fish and Game officials said these preparations greatly aided both the patient and responding rescue personnel when the time of need arose.
On Sunday, conservation officers responded to two snowmobile accidents in northern Coos County. No serious injuries were reported.
One was a head-on snowmobile crash on the Corridor Trail 112 in Pittsburg.
The operators involved were Gary Ribeck, of Thomaston, Conn., and a 15-year-old boy from North Troy, Vt.
On scene investigation showed the boy was traveling east on Corridor Trail 112 when he failed to safely negotiate an icy corner in the trail, causing him to cross over to the left side of the trail and crash into Ribeck who was traveling West.
Ribeck was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS and was found to have no injuries.
Both snowmobiles sustained heavy damage from the accident. Ribeck’s was found to be inoperable, while the boy was able to slowly ride his damaged sled to the trailhead.
A few hours later, N.H. conservation officers and rescue personnel were called to a second snowmobile crash in Colebrook on Corridor Trail 18, about 1.5 miles from Fish Hatchery Road.
On scene investigation showed Ryan Foster from Moretown, Vt., was traveling east on Corridor Trail 18 when he failed to negotiate an uphill right-hand turn and crossed over to the left side of the trail, colliding with a snowmobile being operated by Ricky Poulin of Colebrook.
Poulin was on the correct side of the trail and deemed not at fault.
No injuries were sustained, both parties declined medical treatment, and were able drive out their snowmobiles under their own power.
