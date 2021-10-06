GORHAM — A New Hampshire Department of Transportation Route 16 highway reconstruction project began at the corner near Libby Pool in Gorham this week.
The corner near the pool has had problems with icing and water on the road from the mountain above and the numerous smaller streams that congeal at the corner. Also, the concrete crib retaining wall is old and is in need of repair.
At one time the project had been part of the State of New Hampshire 10-year highway plan and was moved to the maintenance schedule. This project consists of new drainage and stream runs to divert water from the road and the clearing of trees and brush that have led to clearer sight views. Drains that had been plugged have now been rebuilt and cleaned. Improved open runoff stream banking should lead water directly to the highway drains rather than onto the highway.
Eileen Meaney a spokesperson for NH dot said, “NHDOT is currently engaged in routine maintenance on that section of Route 16. We have been working on this area for the past week and expect to have our work conclude by the end of this week. Our scope of maintenance work included opening up ditch lines and clearing shoulders to mitigate icing issues in winter months. The work that we are doing is maintenance to address the issue for this season. There is a project in the 2033-2032 Draft Ten-Year Plan to improve drainage in that area. You can find more information about that project here:” https://www.nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/documents/2023-2032TYP.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.