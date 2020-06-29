Maine man killed in motorcycle collision

WENTWORTH'S LOCATION — A Maine man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and it collided with a guardrail Sunday afternoon on Route 16.
Brendan Provencal, 29, of Lisbon, Maine, was operating a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle north on Route 16 when he lost control of the motorcycle, crossed the center line, striking a guardrail on the west side of the road. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. just north of the town of Errol.
Provencal was pronounced dead at the scene. Route 16 was closed for several hours for the on-scene investigation.
While the investigation is still ongoing, state police said it appears speed and inexperience were major factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Derosa at (603) 271-1170 or email Jacob.derose@dos.nh.gov.
Assisting State Police Troop F at the scene were members of the Errol Fire and EMS departments as well as the state medical examiner’s office.
