Logos adopted, mile-long path named Casey Way

By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The select board voted unanimously to adopt a distinctive primary logo plus a secondary one at its June 14 meeting, and also officially named an existing wide one-mile-long non-motorized recreation path from Rte. 2 past the municipal airport.
Both actions are but small parts of an extensive multi-year effort to enhance everyone’s enjoyment of where they live as well as to continue to grow its all-season appeal to tourists and potential residents.
Both logos were designed and then tweaked by Gorham resident Meag Poirier of Wild Roots Marketing.
The primary logo is expected to be used across media: letterheads, wayfinding signs, vehicle decals, and apparel, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, and parkas.
The primary logo features the familiar Moriah Range as seen from the Mascot Mine area, evergreens, a river set in a natural and bright color palette, the marketer explained in writing. The phrase “Where Trails Begin…” can easily be incorporated.
The secondary logo is a simpler, stream-lined interpretation of the primary logo for use for recreation campaigns, events, banners and clothing, Poirier pointed out. Tree, river and bicycle icons can be swapped out with others, if desired, making this logo quite versatile.
More than a dozen names were submitted after a call for ideas for recreation path names was posted on the town website. Suggestions included Abby Way, to acknowledge Evankow’s activism; Libby Way, to honor the family who owns 20% of the town’s land base; to Jerry Baker Memorial Trail, to recognize a beloved GHS teacher who was a pilot who flew out of the airport.
The selectmen, however, chose to officially name the trail for Casey Hodgdon, for whom this path’s handsome bridge over the Moose River is named. Hodgdon started his North Country career working for the Appalachian Mountain Club as both his brothers did. Longtime hut manager Joe Dodge nicknamed him “Casey” because when he was a boy he often rode in his father’s locomotive cab on the Boston & Maine RR’s Mountain Division and fell in love with the White Mountains. He never used his given name, Russell, except on official papers after that.
He served in the Navy as the Korean War wound down and, once out of uniform, spent 2 more years at AMC Pinkham Notch before becoming a weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory.
He later worked for the U.S. Forest Service and then for the Town of Gorham.
He was a “redliner” who had hiked every one of the trails on the AMC map. When he was in his 70s he had a wonderful time working with Brad Washburn, who was then creating a new “from-scratch” map of Mount Washington and much of the Presidential Range, using the then-latest surveying equipment before GPS technology was available. Hodgdon died 9 years ago and his widow, Julia, in March. Both are mourned by their two children, Travis and Trisha.
