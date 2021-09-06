BERLIN — The Berlin School Board received an update Thursday prior to its regularly scheduled meeting on the status of the COVID-19 virus in Coos County as part of a back to school COVID forum featuring input from local pediatrician Dr. Brian Beals. School Administrative Unit 20, which includes schools in Gorham, Milan and Errol, was also present as part of the COVID forum.
Following Beals presentation, Berlin School Superintendent Julie King said that the Berlin district, SAU 3, would open school Tuesday in the medium or yellow level of risk category. SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said his district would also be opening at the yellow risk level category.
To start his presentation, Beals said that COVID is still present in the Coos County community, with 70 active cases in the county as of Thursday. Beals said that approximately three quarters of the active cases are in Berlin and that there are at least some cases in every community with the exception of Dummer. Of the Berlin cases, Beals said that part of the cluster is in the prisons but that those cases are under control. Beals said that the majority of cases are adult cases, but that there are kids also getting the virus. He said the prevalent strain in New Hampshire is believed to be Delta, but based upon how the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services performs tests they do not share the specifics with the medical community.
Beals added that while the Delta variant is more contagious, for children locally it does not appear to be more severe than other variants of the virus.
Beals then spoke regarding quarantine requirements, noting that locally we will be following the guidelines set out by DHHS. He said that there should be far less imposed quarantines this year compared to last year, due to the updated guidance. Specifically he said that while the rules regarding contact with the virus are the same, this year the focus will be much more on who someone was exposed to, noting that exposure in the person’s household will be a large factor in whether a quarantine will be required.
Beals also advised parents not to rush out and purchase the rapid tests, noting that they are more expensive than they need to be in his opinion and are not as accurate as tests performed by a medical provider.
King then said that SAU 3 will be opening Tuesday in the yellow risk category, which recommends masks for all students. She added that masks are required on buses and will be required at the entrance and exit to schools and where three feet of distance cannot be maintained. Masks will be required for all who are symptomatic, but are not positive for the virus. Backler said his district, SAU 20 will be following the same protocol.
Beals then responded to a question regarding when vaccines would be available for children aged five to 11 and he said that he has no additional information than would be available to anyone else, but said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to act to approve vaccines for younger children. He said at this point the data to support approval has not been submitted by Pfizer to the FDA, but he said he believes the vaccine will be approved for emergency use sometime in October, although he couldn’t guarantee that timeframe.
A question was then asked about whether the two districts would be participating in the State of New Hampshire’s surveillance COVID-19 testing program and Backler said that both SAUs are working with the University of New Hampshire to pursue a testing program at school. Backler added that what districts can use the testing program for is very limited and that schools would still be relying on local medical centers to perform any testing.
King said her district is a little behind SAU 20 on developing the program, but later added that students who exhibit symptoms should not come to school for the safety of other students and staff.
In response to a question about what percentage of those students aged 12 and above have received the vaccine, Beals said the numbers track similar to the numbers of adults being vaccines with over 50 percent of those eligible students having received the vaccine.
Beals reiterated that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has received full approval from the FDA for those 16 and over and that if asked he would recommend the vaccine to anyone who asks about the vaccine. He said that while all the possible scenarios regarding the effects of the vaccine cannot be predicted, he believed getting the vaccine is the best thing.
Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelly and Gorham Middle High School Principal Jennifer Corrigan both said that backpacks will be allowed in their schools this year, but that backpacks will need to be stored in student’s lockers and not carried with them throughout the day.
Later in the meeting, Beals reiterated that mask wearing is effective in helping to restrict the spread of the virus. He said that two examples are the lack of flu cases last year and the fact that for the first winter ever, since he has been a doctor, he had no babies with respiratory syncytial virus. He attributed those two facts to regular mask wearing.
During the Berlin School Board meeting, which happened following the meeting with Dr. Beals, King responded to a question from one of the Berlin School Board members regarding whether the district has received any negative feedback regarding masking requirements. King said she had not heard any complaints about mask wearing from parents.
Classes for both SAU 3 and SAU 20 begin today.
